Celebrities

Kanye West Takes Shot at Pete Davidson in New Song

TMZ.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West doesn't sound too cool with Pete Davidson dating his estranged wife -- and on the heels of him allegedly punching a fan, he's got a pretty heated message for the 'SNL' star. Ye takes the jab at Pete on his new track with The Game called "My...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 40

jonathan jimenez
5d ago

He mad because the phrase once you go black you don’t go back doesn’t apply to him. He made Kim so miserable she went to the white side! Lol 😂

Reply(10)
12
Ulli Sim
6d ago

You gotta be able to take it when it’s over it’s over there’s nothing you can do it’s too late shoulda thought of that before she call it quit

Reply(2)
6
1207
5d ago

Thought Kanye look crazy enough but look like Pete has him beat go Kim you shore know how to pick them

Reply
11
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
