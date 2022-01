It's about frakkin' time: Simon Kinberg has provided an update on the status of his upcoming Battlestar Galactica movie for Universal. It's been over 10 years since the SYFY reboot concluded its four-season run, and to this day, the franchise remains a fixture in the minds of sci-fi and TV drama fans alike. The show was briefly followed up by a prequel web series, Blood & Chrome, which was significantly less successful and wound up airing as a TV movie, but since then there's been some movement around potential future ideas. A new series was announced as being in development for the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock back in 2019 with Sam Esmail set to produce, but as of last year, the pilot was still in the works. However, a film adaptation of the original 1978 series has been in the works almost since the SYFY show ended, and as of 2020, it was confirmed that Kinberg had been tapped to write and produce the movie alongside Dylan Clark (Rise of the Planet of the Apes).

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO