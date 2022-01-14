ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hull without Andy Cannon for the visit of Stoke

By NewsChain Sport
 6 days ago
Hull will be without Andy Cannon for the visit of Stoke in the Championship on Sunday.

The 25-year-old midfielder had been pushing for a place in Grant McCann’s starting line-up before picking up an injury.

On the training field, Cannon sustained a knock which resulted in ankle ligament damage and could face up to three weeks on the sidelines.

Alfie Jones, Callum Elder, Lewie Coyle and Mallik Wilks are also on the injury list, with a possible return date next month.

Stoke will be without manager Michael O’Neill for the trip.

O’Neill remains in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

In his place, assistant manager Dean Holden is hopeful that Steven Fletcher will be fit enough to make the journey.

Mario Vrancic remains a doubt, while Jordan Thompson is nearing a return but the weekend’s clash is expected to come too soon.

Jacob Brown and Tom Ince on target as Stoke continue strong away form at Hull

Stoke recorded a fourth away win from their last five road trips as Jacob Brown and Tom Ince secured a dominant 2-0 triumph at Hull in the Championship. The Potters have kept clean sheets in each of that impressive quartet of contests, with 39-year-old former England international Phil Jagielka inspiring the latest shut-out during an assured debut for the club following his switch from Derby.
SOCCER
Carl Starfelt does not see progress as a formality for Celtic

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt is hungry for more cup success but past experience has taught him not to take Alloa lightly. The former Gothenburg and Rubin Kazan centre-back collected a Premier Sports Cup winners’ medal last month as Ange Postecoglou’s new-look team celebrated silverware success at the first attempt.
SOCCER
Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Burnley ask Premier League to postpone Watford match due to Covid cases and injuries

Burnley have made an application to the Premier League to postpone Tuesday’s fixture against Watford due to a “high number” of injuries and Covid-19 cases in their first-team squad. The Premier League said they will meet later on Monday to review the club’s request. The fixture at Turf Moor was previously postponed in December and Sean Dyche’s side have only played 17 matches so far this season, fewer than any other club. Saturday’s home match against Leicester became their fourth fixture to be be postponed due to Covid cases and injuries while a fifth, against Tottenham, was called off due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Robert Page to lead Wales play-off campaign after Ryan Giggs court case delayed

Robert Page is set to lead Wales in the World Cup play-offs after Ryan Giggs’ domestic violence trial was delayed until August.Giggs has been on leave from his role as Wales manager since November 2020 when he was arrested at his Manchester home.The former Manchester United star is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.He is also accused of assaulting Ms Greville causing her actual bodily harm, and common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.Giggs, 47, has...
SOCCER
EFL working to resolve Derby County’s administration ‘impasse’

The EFL says it is committed to resolving “a complex legal position” that is threatening Derby’s bid to find a buyer and exit administration.Derby went into administration last September and have been docked 21 points for breaching EFL financial rules.The Sky Bet Championship club’s administrators are understood to be in talks with three potential buyers, but have been unable to name a preferred bidder due to the threat of legal action against Derby by two other clubs.EFL statement: Derby County.#EFL https://t.co/m6eVpENjAh— EFL Communications (@EFL_Comms) January 17, 2022Middlesbrough and Wycombe are seeking compensation for loss of earnings in relation to Derby’s...
SOCCER
Barrow assessing Robbie Gotts ahead of Mansfield clash

Barrow are assessing Robbie Gotts ahead of their home game against Mansfield. The midfielder has yet to play in 2022 because of a groin injury but he was close to being included in the squad for last weekend’s win at Colchester. Josh Kay staked his claim for a recall...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
