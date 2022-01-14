ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Transportation Dept. to Offer Construction Skills Training

By Benito Baeza
 6 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's transportation agency will be training willing candidates this spring to learn how to operate heavy machinery, weld, cement work, and other skills associated with the construction industry. The Idaho Transportation Department announced plans...

