Idaho Transportation Dept. to Offer Construction Skills Training

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-The first hemp producers meeting is set to happen this February in Buhl. Southern Idaho Economic Development announced the Idaho Department of Agriculture, Hempitecture, IND HEMP, 100 Springs Mill, and the Idaho Farm Bureau will host the 2022 Southern Idaho Hemp Producer Meeting on February 2, beginning at 11 a.m. at the 1000 Springs Mill. In April last year, the Idaho Legislature passed and the governor signed into law House Bill 126 allowing the production, research, processing, and transportation of industrial hemp in the state. The meeting aims to help inform potential growers of the possibilities, risks, costs, and how the hemp growing process works. “With Industrial Hemp newly legalized in Idaho, there are many questions about licensing, legality, seed cultivars, harvesting techniques, yields, and where to sell material after it is harvested. Hempitecture has worked hard to put together an information meeting to serve as a building block of the hemp industry in Idaho,” said Hempitecture Founder & CEO Matthew Mead in a prepared statement. Hempitecture is currently building a manufacturing facility in Jerome County that will make hemp insulation for homes and other buildings. SIED said hemp can be made into paper, textiles, food, medicine, paint, oil, fuel and many other items. For more information on the 2022 Southern Idaho Hemp Producers Meeting hit the LINK. For those interested in attending the meeting, you can register HERE.

BUHL, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO