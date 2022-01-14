ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Courteney Cox Rank Gale's 'Scream' Hairstyles

By Perri Nemiroff
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am obsessed with Scream. It’s my favorite film franchise and the 1996 original is my second favorite movie of all time. I am also obsessed with my bangs. (They’re in my face front and center 24/7. Can you blame me?) I’m not an easy scare, but given what I just...

collider.com

SheKnows

'Scream' Stars Courteney Cox & David Arquette Say Daughter Coco 'Doesn't Watch Anything We Do'

Courteney Cox and David Arquette had a great time working together again on Scream 5, a sequel to 1996’s Scream which premieres on January 14. But their 17-year-old daughter Coco isn’t that psyched about her parents’ latest collaboration. In a January 9 joint interview with Extra, Arquette said of Cox, “It’s always wonderful working opposite each other. We have a daughter we co-parent together. I have a wonderful wife with two kids as well…It’s been a long time, and it’s just an interesting thing to see Gail and Dewey sort of on-screen again.” Arquette is married to Christina McLarty and the...
Neve Campbell
Courteney Cox
Melissa Barrera
CinemaBlend

After Rumors The Weeknd And Angelina Jolie May Be Dating Swirl, The Singer Adds More Fuel To The Fire

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to share headline space due to their ongoing divorce drama, it seems as though the former has found a new romantic partner. Rumors are making the rounds that the Maleficent actress is dating Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd. While this hasn’t been confirmed, the lyrics in one of the singer’s new songs definitely strengthens the claim that this pairing truly exists.
HollywoodLife

David Arquette’s Wife: Everything To Know About Christina McLarty, Plus His Marriage To Courteney Cox

Here we break down everything to know about David Arquette’s wife, Christina McLarty, and his ex-wife, Courtney Cox. David Arquette, 50, is an actor, director, producer, and former professional wrestler who’s perhaps best known for his role as Dewey Riley in the 1996 slasher flick Scream. In addition to his star turn in that film (and the subsequent Scream installments within the franchise), the Virginia native also appeared in popular film and TV like 1999’s Never Been Kissed and the show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Courteney Cox & David Arquette Divorced & Where They Stand Now

Since their split, fans have wondered why Courteney Cox and David Arquette divorced and where they are now after starring in five Scream movies. Courteney and David met on the set of 1996’s Scream, in which they played love interests Gale Weathers and Dewy Riley. We “fell in love on the first, hated each other on the second, got married right before the third and…what are you talking about, what’s wrong? Is there some news about us?” Courteney told ABC News in 2011. In an interview with People in 2009, David revealed that he and Courteney met at a pre-party before...
Us Weekly

David Arquette Says Filming New ‘Scream’ With Ex-Wife Courteney Cox Was a ‘Cathartic Experience’

A meaningful return. David Arquette detailed how it felt to work with his ex-wife, Courteney Cox, on the new Scream movie a decade after their split. “It’s a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney,” the Virginia native, 50, told The New York Times in an interview published on Wednesday, January 5. “It’s been 25 years of our lives. We’ve grown up together. We have a child together.”
In Style

Courteney Cox Knows What You Think About Her Tiny Scream Bangs

There's one part of the Scream franchise that will always haunt Courteney Cox: that set of baby bangs. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show alongside her Scream co-stars Neve Campbell and David Arquette (and Barrymore), Cox spoke about how she wanted to give her character Gale Weathers a specific look — and how those bangs happened by accident.
StyleCaster

Courteney Cox’s Net Worth Reveals What She Makes For ‘Scream’ Compared to ‘Friends’

If you want to know how much of Courteney Cox’s net worth includes what made on friends Friends—and its HBO Max reunion—you’ve come to right place. Allow us to dive into what to know about Courteney Cox’s net worth and her salary for Friends, Scream and more Hollywood franchises ahead. Cox started acting career with a taste of fame in small television roles, like the 80’s sitcom Family Ties, where she starred as none other than Michael J. Fox’s character Alex P. Keaton’s girlfriend, Lauren Miller. And in the music world, fans also saw Cox as Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 music video...
The Independent

David Arquette howls with laughter as Courteney Cox discusses disastrous Scream 3 mini-fringe

Drew Barrymore and David Arquette were left in hysterics as Courteney Cox discussed her disastrous mini-fringe haircut from Scream 3.Cox and Arquette appeared on Monday’s episode (10 January) of The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss the release of Scream, the fifth film in the franchise.Discussing her time in the franchise, the conversation turned to Scream 3, in which the Friends star sported an extremely short fringe hairstyle which has long been mocked on the internet.“Each Scream I would try to come up with a different look for her that was just over-the-top gross or ugly or too much,” Cox...
ETOnline.com

Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox on Their Close Bond After 25 Years of 'Scream' (Exclusive)

Sidney and Gale are back at it again! Twenty-five years after first battling Ghostface in the 1996 horror classic Scream, the duo is reuniting on the big screen to take on a new psycho killer who has donned the mask to target a new crop of teens. Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox reprise their roles in the highly anticipated fifth entry in the $600 million franchise -- once again titled Scream -- but don't expect these final girls to be at each other's throats like in previous entries.
thechronicle-news.com

Courteney Cox reveals shock Scream death axed by producers

Courteney Cox has revealed David Arquette was supposed to be killed off in the first 'Scream' movie. The 57-year-old actress admitted the franchise could have been very different but movie bosses realised how popular his character, cop Dewey Riley, would be with viewers so had a change of heart and tweaked the plot of the 1996 horror classic.
Miami Herald

Drew Barrymore: Courteney Cox Helped Me Amid Pregnancy Scare on ‘Scream’ Set

Looking back. Drew Barrymore had a “nervous breakdown” on the Scream set in 1996 when she thought she was pregnant. “We became so close, Courteney [Cox],” the Drew Barrymore Show host, 46, told her 57-year-old former costar in a Monday, January 10, episode. “I remember at the poster shoot I was having a nervous breakdown because I was having a false sense of being pregnant. I kept asking you, ‘How do you know if you’re pregnant? We’re supposed to shoot this poster but oh, my God, I just started dating somebody and how do you know?’”
TVLine

The White Lotus: F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco Join Season 2

The White Lotus is quickly running out of rooms! Four additional actors — Oscar winner and Mythic Quest star F. Murray Abraham, among them — have boarded the upcoming second season of Mike White’s resort-set HBO dramedy as series regulars, TVLine has learned. Also newly cast in the anticipated follow-up: Adam DiMarco (Magicians, The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Recovery Road). The quartet join the previously cast Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza and, as TVLine first reported, Season 1 scene-stealer Jennifer Coolidge. Abraham will play Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son Dominic (Imperioli) and grandson Albie (DiMarco). Richardson, meanwhile, co-stars as Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss. Season 1 of The White Lotus focused on a group of vacationers at the swanky titular Hawaiian resort. The new season will leave the Aloha State for a different White Lotus property, though the exact locale has yet to be confirmed (we’re hearing it’ll be somewhere in Europe). White will be back as EP/showrunner, writer and director. Additional EPs include David Bernad and Mark Kamine.
