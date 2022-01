EXCLUSIVE: Studiocanal and The Picture Company are turning the Agatha Christie thriller classic Endless Night into a feature. They have hired up-and-coming scribe Preston Thompson to adapt it. Published in 1967, the book follows a young couple who fall in love and move to a secluded property in the countryside of England. Once there, a series of strange events unfolds that turns the couple’s new romance into a harrowing nightmare that they must find their way out of. Christie is responsible for some of great mysteries ever written, including the famous Hercule Poirot series, first adapted to film by Sidney Lumet and...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO