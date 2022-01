Following in the footsteps of companies like T-Mobile, Meta, Twitter, and Pinterest, Google recently announced that it won’t have any show floor presence at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. However, that doesn’t mean Google will postpone all the announcements it had planned for the event. Instead of delivering a keynote in Las Vegas, the company has now shared a blog post highlighting all the new features and improvements coming to products across various categories this year. We’ve already talked about the Fast Pair improvements that Google plans to roll out in the coming months. In this post, we’ll highlight some more upcoming features that will help Android phones and Chromebooks synergize better than ever before.

