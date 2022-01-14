ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WVU awarded $2 million to study link between Alzheimer’s disease, chronic stress

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Institutes of Health has awarded $2 million to WVU to study the link between Alzheimer’s disease and chronic stress. One in nine Americans age 65 or older has Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. That’s about 6.2 million people, and if current trends continue,...

