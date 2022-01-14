ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaul raises $675,000 during last half of 2021

New Haven Register
 6 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul says he raised...

www.nhregister.com

Urban Milwaukee

Kaul Says Feds Should Prosecute State’s GOP False Electors

A complaint against 10 Republicans in Wisconsin who posed as official electors, signing and submitting falsified certification papers to Congress is in front of the Wisconsin Elections Commission and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, filed by Law Forward attorneys Jeffrey Mandell and Mel Barnes. They filed the complaint nearly...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wglr.com

Group delivers evidence of abuse-related church documents to AG Kaul

MADISON, Wis. — Members of a Wisconsin-based project designed to end clergy abuse on Tuesday delivered what it said were thousands of pages of secret abuse-related church documents to Attorney General Josh Kaul. The documents, the group said, were obtained from church whistleblowers from across Wisconsin and range from...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

AG Kaul works to stop international scam calls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attorney General Josh Kaul is urging the Federal Communications Commission to put measures in place to help stop scam calls from foreign-based illegal robocalls. “We must improve the protections in place against illegal robocalls, and these FCC proposals are a step in the right direction,” said...
MADISON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Kaul sued on bombshell discrimination charges

MADISON —Less than a month after being promoted, an administrator in the state Department of Justice has filed a federal lawsuit against Kaul and his top deputy. Kaul’s flak vehemently denied the allegations and accused Tina Virgil, a 29-year DOJ employee, of filing a complaint filled with false or misleading statements, which begs the question: Why did Kaul and company put an administrator they believe knowingly lied in legal documents into a position of greater power.
MADISON, WI
Person
Josh Kaul
abc17news.com

Kansas governor raised, spent more last year than GOP foe

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly raised more cash last year, spent more money and entered this year with more funds than her presumed Republican opponent ahead of a tough reelection race in Kansas. Campaign finance reports filed Monday by the campaigns for Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt suggest their contest could be unusually expensive for Kansas. Their reports covered last year. Kelly reported raising more than $2 million. That’s almost $412,000 or 25% more than the $1.6 million Schmidt raised after launching his campaign in March. But Kelly also spent $762,000 last year when Schmidt spent roughly $331,000. Kelly entered this year with $1.9 million, and Schmidt had $1.3 million.
KANSAS STATE
Georgia Recorder

Will false Trump electors’ attempt to hijack the Georgia vote be punished?

The 16 Georgia Republicans who assembled at noon on Dec. 14, 2020, in the state Capitol and falsely certified that Donald Trump had won the state’s electoral votes were not the nation’s only bogus electors. They made up just one of seven groups falsely claiming Trump was the victor in states where the majority of […] The post Will false Trump electors’ attempt to hijack the Georgia vote be punished? appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

January 6 committee subpoenas Rudy Giuliani and ‘Kraken’ lawyer Sidney Powell

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has issued subpoenas to ex-New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, attorney Sidney Powell, and two other attorneys involved in ex-president Donald Trump’s push to overturn 2020 election results with nonsensical legal claims.Select committee chairman Bennie Thompson on Tuesday announced that he had issued the subpoenas for records and deposition testimony to Mr Giuliani and Ms Powell, as well as former Trump campaign legal advisers Jenna Ellis and Boris Epshteyn. Each has been ordered to produce documents to the committee by 1 February and appear a week later to give evidence...
U.S. POLITICS
The Cullman Tribune

Rep. Harbison discusses support of constitutional carry bill HB44

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In the new legislative session for the Alabama House of Representatives, many leaders across the state have been divided over a proposed constitutional carry bill. HB44 was introduced to eliminate the need for permits to carry concealed firearms in Alabama, and the debate between supporters and opponents has been fierce. HB44 was introduced by Rep. Andrew Sorell of Mussel Shoals and lists 38 other representatives as co-sponsors, including Cullman County representatives Randall Shedd, Scott Stadthagen and Corey Harbison. Changes the bill proposes to existing laws include: Removing “pistols or firearms of any kind” and air guns from the list...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS Baltimore

Marilyn Mosby’s Supporters Vow To Fight Following Federal Charges, Lawyer Asks For Quick Trial

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time, Marilyn Mosby’s attorney A. Scott Bolden took questions from reporters about her federal indictment. He said he wants a swift trial and promised a vigorous defense. “Marilyn Mosby is not going to be the only one on trial.” Bolden said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is going to be on trial, the criminal justice system and its attacks on Black, female, progressive prosecutors is going to be on trial.” Bolden defended Mosby’s withdrawals from her retirement account and said she had no knowledge of a federal tax lien against her. Both are the basis for perjury...
BALTIMORE, MD
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
New Haven Register

SC Democrat moves final US House map debate to Senate floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Democratic state senator who drew new U.S. House districts in South Carolina that would likely generate at least one more chance to send a Democrat to Washington said Wednesday he will wait to debate the his map before the full Senate. The decision by...
COLUMBIA, SC
Urban Milwaukee

AG Kaul Issues Statement on One-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Insurrection

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released the following statement marking the one-year anniversary of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. “Today we honor the heroic officers who lost their lives or were injured as a result of the insurrection that took place one year ago. We must never forget the sacrifice of those officers. And the individuals responsible for that attack must face justice.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia House Republicans raised big money during November special session

State lawmakers are prohibited from raising campaign money from special interests during legislative sessions, but the Georgia House Republican Trust political action committee legally took in almost $163,000 during the November special redistricting session. New campaign reports reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed the trust took in almost $900,000 during...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi tax revenue jumps during 1st half of budget year

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi government collected more money during the first half of this budget year than it did during the same period a year earlier. With the robust collections, legislative leaders and Republican Gov. Tate Reeves say they want to approve some sort of tax cut during the three-month session that ends in early April. But, they are far from agreeing on details.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

