ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Leonardo DiCaprio once licked an NFL player’s wife’s ear in front of him

By Sam Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mx8ge_0dltx4XA00

Leonardo DiCaprio once licked the ear of NFL player Matt Ryan ’s wife.

The story was revealed by Kelly Stafford, who is the wife of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Appearing on her podcast The Morning After , Kelly explained that she and her husband had gone on holiday to the Bahamas along with Atlanta Falcons star Ryan and his partner Sara.

During the trip, the couples met DiCaprio and his party and ended up playing drinking games, with the Titanic actor dared to lick Sara’s ear or face a forfeit.

“He gets up quickly and slowly walks over to Sara and I’m looking at Sara like, ‘Holy s**,’” Kelly said. “He like squats slowly and just goes after Sara’s ear. Licks her ear, I don’t know, about four seconds, gets up, sits back down and I swear Sara didn’t move.”

Sara saw the funny side, responding to the story on social media with the words: “Most incredible moment of my life, childbirth included! Time stood still for me!”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Stafford revealed that she also played a game of volleyball with the Oscar winner and his then girlfriend, Nina Agdal.

“We play this volleyball, a Meet the Fockers moment happens, where Matthew spikes it and it ricochets off — some of the workers played with us, too — ricochets off the worker’s hands, on the other team, right into Nina Agdal’s face,” she said.

Stafford said the group also played a game of frisbee.

DiCaprio can currently be seen in polarising Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up which also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Rylance and Meryl Streep.

Comments / 17

Blu Blood
4d ago

I knew she couldn't have been black and I knew the player couldn't have been black because Leonardo DiCaprio would have died The same way he died in the Django unchained!!

Reply(1)
2
Related
seattlepi.com

Jonah Hill Says Leonardo DiCaprio Forced Him to Watch ‘The Mandalorian,’ but ‘I Didn’t Give a F—‘

Jonah Hill is not a fan of “The Mandalorian” despite Leonardo DiCaprio’s best efforts to get his friend and frequent co-star hooked. Hill told W Magazine that he often does not watch science-fiction films and television series because “I used to have a rule: If it didn’t happen or it couldn’t happen, then I just wasn’t interested, because I would lose focus.” While making Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up,” DiCaprio got Hill to break his rule and give the Disney Plus “Star Wars” television series a try.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Paul Thomas Anderson Says Leonardo DiCaprio Was Never Up For Bradley Cooper’s Role in ‘Licorice Pizza’

When Leonardo DiCaprio was trying to figure out what to do after “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” reports started coming up about some of the biggest A-list filmmakers working today trying to nab him for roles. One of those names was Paul Thomas Anderson, who was developing the film that would go on to be known as “Licorice Pizza.” The rumor went that DiCaprio passed on the film and his role eventually went to Bradley Cooper. But according to Anderson, that’s not actually how it happened.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Nina Agdal
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Miami Herald

Brie Bella Tried to Get Leonardo DiCaprio’s Attention in His DMs

A shared interest! Brie Bella‘s love for the planet may have inspired her to reach out to Leonardo DiCaprio — but that doesn’t mean she heard back. During a joint interview with her twin sister, Nikki Bella, on E! News, Brie, 38, recalled trying to promote a new business by connecting with DiCaprio, 47.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Winslet's Emotional Update on Leonardo DiCaprio Is Proof of How These Two Lean on Each Other

If there’s one thing fans can take away from the movie Titanic is that it established a lifelong friendship between stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. The film came out 24 years ago, but there are certain experiences on that arduous (and very long) shoot and their global fame that bonded them in ways only the two of them understand. Winslet revealed how tough the last two years of the pandemic have been because she wasn’t able to see DiCaprio in person. When she recently caught up with him in Los Angeles for the first time in ages, she admitted to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lick#The Ear#American Football
CinemaBlend

Leonardo DiCaprio Weighs In On Netflix’s Wild Don’t Look Up Ending, And Why It Needed To Play Out The Way It Did

A lot has been said about Don’t Look Up since it hit Netflix late last year. While some enjoyed it, others felt the film's execution wasn't worthy of its A-list cast. Even though the movie itself has been divisive, its shocking ending sequence still left many of us who watched it with a lot of feelings (and an existential crisis or two). One of the film’s stars, Leonardo DiCaprio, knows its wild final moments are unforgettable – and he has shared why he thinks the movie had to end that way.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jay-Z divides fans after calling Beyoncé an ‘evolution’ of Michael Jackson

Jay-Z has divided fans on social media after the singer recently said Beyoncé was an “evolution” of Michael Jackson. During a recent Twitter Spaces conversation with singer Alicia Keys, the singers were discussing what it felt like to collaborate with their children. In 2019, Keys released a video performing with her son Egypt (who began playing the piano when he was four) at the iHeart Music Awards that year. Meanwhile, Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s song “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family” was released as a bonus track on Jay-Z’s 2017 album 4:44. She was five years old at...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Peyton Manning caught in hot-mic moment during Rams-Cardinals playoff game

Peyton Manning suffered a cringy hot mic moment on ESPN’s "ManningCast" during NFC wild-card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Following Matthew Stafford’s touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. in the first quarter for the Rams to take the early lead, Eli Manning tossed it to Peyton to break down the touchdown, but unfortunately, the Hall of Famer couldn’t hear anything and had a slip-up.
NFL
Inside Nova

Heidi Klum: 'Stripping off is easier than singing'

Heidi Klum says stripping off is much easier than singing. The 48-year-old model has teamed up with rapper Snoop Dogg for her first single, 'Chai Tea With Heidi', but admitted it was completely outside of her comfort zone. Heidi told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "This is definitely much scarier...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

442K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy