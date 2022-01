While some companies like Robinhood and Twitter are planning for a remote-first future, others are making big bets on employees coming back to work. Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is shelling out $1B to acquire the rest of London's colorful Central Saint Giles building, where it already occupies a number of floors. That's beside a new 11-story U.K. headquarters that it is building nearby, which sits on a plot behind in the recently gentrified King's Cross neighborhood.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO