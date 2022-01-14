Why Disney Shares Are Falling Today

Last October—which feels like decades ago—I wrote a contrarian piece targeting those warning of a stock market crash of Depression-era proportions. So long as earnings were good, shares in companies whose earnings were solid would remain on relatively firm footing. That was before Omicron, first reported to the WHO a month later in November, took the world and the market by storm. Still, no such calamitous collapse has occurred market and/or sector wide. True the Nasdaq is down 9 points from its high in November, but it has managed to fight off a major correction since the start of the year.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO