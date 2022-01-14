ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO Recommends Glaxo, Eli Lilly Drugs For COVID-19 Treatment Amid Omicron Surge

By Vandana Singh
 6 days ago
An expert panel at the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the use of treatments developed by Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) and GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) / Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) for COVID-19 patients. In its guidelines published...

The Independent

Low-cost drug found to limit lung damage in Covid patients

A low-cost drug is safe and effective in limiting lung damage in Covid patients, a new study has found. Research has shown that Heparin - a widely available and affordable drug - could be used safely to treat Covid, boosting treatment options for patients suffering from severe infections.Researchers from the Australian National University and King’s College London discovered breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70 per cent of patients after inhaling a course of Heparin. Heparin is unique as it has anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant effects which are considered relevant for the treatment of Covid.Professor Frank van Haren, study lead...
MarketWatch

NIH says Pfizer's Paxloid should be first treatment option for certain COVID-19 patients

The National Institutes of Health on Wednesday updated its COVID-19 treatment guidelines for patients with mild to moderate forms of COVID-19 who are at high risk for disease progression. The new guidelines now include the recently authorized antivirals developed by Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc. /Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, note that GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology Inc.'s sotrovimab is the only monoclonal antibody that is thought to be effective against omicron, and have added a three-day course of Gilead Sciences Inc.'s Veklury as a treatment option. The panel suggests that clinicians first use Pfizer's Paxlovid, then sotrovimab, then Veklury, and the final option should be molnupiravir, which is the Merck/Ridgeback drug.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Expands Rare Cannabinoid Product Portfolio to Launch CBT

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM), a leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, today announced that it has launched B2B sales of the rare cannabinoid cannabicitran (“CBT”) into the health and wellness sector. According to the update, CBT is the first of several new product launches the company has planned for the first half of 2022. “We are delivering on our objective to launch additional rare cannabinoids in early 2022 in response to inbound demand. By midyear, we expect to have at least four rare cannabinoids available for the health and wellness markets, positioning us as a leading large scale supplier of high quality rare cannabinoids in these sectors,” said Shane Johnson, SVP and general manager of INM subsidiary BayMedica. “The launch of CBT further demonstrates our ability to produce rare cannabinoids at commercial scale, an achievement that very few companies have been able to accomplish. We are pleased with initial demand, and we expect to grow sales over the coming quarters as we continue to expand our product portfolio of rare cannabinoids.”
Eli Lilly
Medical News Today

WHO strongly recommends arthritis drug for severe COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) continually updates a “living guideline” on drug treatments for COVID-19. The latest update strongly recommends an arthritis drug called baricitinib for patients with severe or critical disease. The recommendation follows a review by an expert panel of the latest evidence from clinical trials.
Wyoming News

COVID-19 Treatments: What You Need to Know

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Two years into the pandemic, coronavirus treatments like monoclonal antibodies and antiviral pills have been approved to treat COVID-19, but it's hard to keep track of which ones still work, experts say. For example, the monoclonal antibody cocktails are approved for emergency use in treating COVID-19, but some aren't work against the highly contagious Omicron variant. Monoclonal antibodies are lab-produced proteins that bind...
4 Shots Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Not Enough To Prevent Omicron Infection, Say Israeli Researchers

Four doses of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE’s (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine were not sufficient to prevent infection with the Omicron variant of COVID-19. What Happened: A trial by the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel showed, while the vaccine was successful in raising antibody levels, its success was limited against Omicron, reported Bloomberg.
Why Moderna, Novavax And Other Vaccine Stocks Are Extending Losses Today

COVID-19 vaccine stocks are all retreating sharply for a second day running on Friday. The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against President Joe Biden's quest to make it mandatory for large businesses employing over 100 people to have their staff vaccinated and undergo weekly testing. The mandate is a significant encroachment on the lives and health of a vast number of employers, the court said.
Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
Moderna Covid Vaccine Is No Longer Recommended Due To Heart Inflammation

There are all kinds of discussions about the potential side effects of the covid vaccine, and these include heart inflammation for younger people. Check out the latest reports involving Moderna vaccines below. It seems that the very rare side effect among under-31s of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine leads to the...
Mayo Clinic Study: Some Cancer Treatments May Inhibit Immune Response To COVID Vaccination

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A study from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has found that cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and certain other treatments may have an “inadequate” immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, says this inhibited response to vaccination is also showing up for those with targeted therapies, like CDK 4/6 inhibitors and therapies targeted at B cells. Cancer treatment patients are still urged to get vaccinated – and boosted. “It is important for patients with cancer who are receiving chemotherapy to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Saranya Chumsri, M.D., a Mayo Clinic hematologist and oncologist. Chumsri, who authored the study, is recommending these patients have their antibody levels tested after vaccination. “Dr. Chumsri anticipates having additional data later this year regarding broader immune responses to COVID-19 vaccinations, including cellular and antibody responses in patients receiving chemotherapy and targeted therapies with booster vaccinations,” the release said. Read more on the study here.
