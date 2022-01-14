ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitecaps defender Javain Brown signs contract extension

 6 days ago

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Javain Brown signed a contract extension through the 2024 MLS season.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team. The contract holds a club option for the 2025 season.

“We are very pleased to extend Javain’s contract and at the same time reward him for a successful first year in MLS,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement on Friday. “He is a great example and reference of encouragement for our 2022 SuperDraft selections. Throughout last season, Javain worked hard, stayed humble, and improved along the way. We look forward to helping him continue his growth as a member of our club.”

Brown, 22, recorded five assists in 25 regular-season appearances (19 starts) last season. He was selected with the 23rd overall pick of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft out of South Florida.

“I’m grateful to both the city of Vancouver and the Whitecaps organization for this opportunity,” Brown said in a release. “I look forward to the future and I am excited to help bring a trophy to this city.”

–Field Level Media

