ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Should ESG investment options be included in your company’s 401(k)?

By Matt Baisden
benefitspro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the swearing in of each new administration, regulatory changes follow. One of the most recent changes to come from the Biden administration is the Department of Labor’s new proposed rule for retirement...

www.benefitspro.com

Comments / 0

Related
benefitspro.com

What’s Next for Financial Wellness in 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed many of the economic challenges faced by employees today, and created many new obstacles as well. As a result, a growing number of companies are considering the different financial issues their workers are struggling with and adjusting their benefits packages accordingly. As more employers integrate financial tools into their benefits plans, they need guidance about which programs and benefits to offer. Benefits consultants can expand their roles by helping companies move beyond traditional strategies, and incorporating the latest technological innovations to better inform participant decisions.
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

Employees may disagree on the types of financial advice they need -- but they want it

Whether it’s pre-, post- or during COVID, American employees have expectations about the financial benefits they are looking for from employers. Logica Research’s survey, The Future of Money Study, which interviewed 1,000 adults, shows that Americans are very deliberate and have expectations about their financial futures, and how employers and financial institutions can help.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Esg#Investment#Department Of Labor#The Department Of Labor#Erisa
etftrends.com

ESG ETFs Could Be Great for Your Core Investment Portfolio

Exchange traded fund strategies that track environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, principles could be a good way for investors to diversify their core investment portfolios. Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA, pointed out that investors in ESG-focused ETFs should be pleased with how they...
MARKETS
benefitspro.com

What smaller companies can do to attract talent

Businesses are experiencing an increase in voluntary turnover globally. The job market is particularly competitive right now, with open roles taking longer to fill as the demand for talent is at an all-time high. This increase in attrition has come as no surprise given that many markets are now recovering...
ECONOMY
NBC New York

Here's Why Your 401(K) Employer Match May Not Be Yours Just Yet

About 98% of 401(k) plans pay a company match or profit-sharing contribution, according to a Plan Sponsor Council of America survey. In most cases, workers don't own those funds immediately. They must wait at least a year — and sometimes six — before they can walk away with the full amount.
PERSONAL FINANCE
etftrends.com

JUST’s Depth Matters as Companies Race to Answer ESG Questions

One of the results of the ongoing momentum building for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing is that the conversations around ESG, sustainability, and good corporate stewardship are expanding and becoming more prominent. Those are positives, but not all exchange traded funds on the ESG block address those concepts. The...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
benefitspro.com

Legislation stalls, but regulatory agencies will keep retirement industry busy

BBB may not pass, but ESG and DEI are sure to keep retirement and benefit managers busy during the coming months, analysts predicted this week. The Biden Administration’s Build Back Better legislation stalled at the end of last year and may not be enacted. But analysts from Mercer and Morningstar predicted that the focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, and in particular upcoming rules redefining fiduciary and expanding how environmental, social and governance issues may be considered in retirement plans, will keep the retirement and benefits industry busy.
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

Alternative investments: CRE expected to beat the rest in 2022

Commercial real estate will continue to outperform investment alternatives in 2022, led by non-traditional property sectors like manufactured homes, gaming, cold storage, healthcare and single-family rentals. “What investors should look for in 2022 is for commercial real estate both in the public and the private market to outperform the average...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Financials - Insurance segment of the equity market, the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/08/2005. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should You Invest in the VanEck Biotech ETF (BBH)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Healthcare - Biotech segment of the equity market, the VanEck Biotech ETF (BBH) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/20/2011. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency;...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy