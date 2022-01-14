ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hours-long standoff comes to an end in Foxboro

By Bob Ward, Boston 25 News
 6 days ago
BOSTON — UPDATE: The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office identified the individual in this incident as Jeffrey Scott, age 43, in a statement released late Friday night.

ORIGINAL STORY:

In Foxboro a heavy police presence Friday as dozens of units responded to McKenzie Lane, near Gillette Stadium.

The quiet subdivision was cut off to all traffic as the Foxboro Police and Fire Departments, along with the MetroLec regional SWAT team responded to a call.

Early information indicated a man, possibly armed, had barricaded himself inside his house.

On Facebook, Foxboro Police urged residents to avoid the area, adding the incident was a “isolated and contained, and was not a threat to the general public.”

Neighbors told Boston 25 News police went door to door, ordering evacuations just before noon Friday.

“A police officer knocked on my door and said, ‘We would please like you and your family to leave,” Tony Chamoun said. “And we said, “Why?” and they said, “You are in the danger zone.” So, something is going on in the neighborhood.”

A contractor who asked not to be name, described the police show of force.

“There must have been 400 cops here within a half hour. They came from everywhere. It’s surreal. When you hear you got snipers on the roof, snipers on people’s porches, that’s pretty surreal,” he said.

By 2:30pm the incident was over, and later in the afternoon a van from the Massachusetts Medical Examiner’s Office arrived at the house where the incident took place.

Foxboro Police confirm to Boston 25 News that the individual in this case was found dead after suffering “an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.” Police went on to say in a release that “no responding law enforcement officers discharged their weapons.”

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office will now join the investigation to “review the circumstances of the death as required by statute,” per police.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston will conduct an autopsy.

