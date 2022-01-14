ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braden Schneider describes day leading up to NHL debut, first career goal

By Ryan Chichester
It took hyped Rangers prospect Braden Schneider less than 22 minutes of game time to bury his first NHL goal, giving Blueshirts fans plenty to be excited about when it comes to the 20-year-old defenseman.

The goal, which put New York ahead by two in an eventual 3-0 win, was an absolute best-case scenario for a young kid battling first-game nerves. Now, he has an unforgettable NHL debut to look back on, one that he couldn’t have dreamed up any better.

“I don’t think I could,” Schneider said. “I thought our whole team had a really solid game, and [Igor] Shesterkin was unbelievable. I was just in the right place at the right time, and couldn’t have drawn it up any better myself.”

With less than 90 seconds gone by in the second period, Ryan Strome skated in on the right side of the goal and dropped a pass back for Schneider, who fired a wrist shot from between the circles and beat Adin Hill to put himself in the NHL scoring column for the first time.

“I’m very happy with how I played,” Schneider said. “I wanted to show that I can pay physical and can perform at this level, and I couldn’t have drawn it any better myself. But it’s one game, and I can’t get too high on myself. But I was very happy with how it went.”

It was quite the turnaround for Schneider, who battled nerves throughout Thursday before stepping onto the ice for his NHL debut. Once the opening faceoff was dropped, it was hard to detect and jitters from the former 19 th overall pick.

“The whole day I was quite jittery,” Schneider said. “Couldn’t really sit still. My nap wasn’t too great. I came to the rink and same thing, I had nerves. I was just trying to stay in the moment. When I got on the ice for warmup, it came a little bit more real, and I don’t think it hit me until my first shift of the game. I feel like after that I kind of settled in and got a little bit more confident as the game went on.”

Schneider wanted to show that he belonged, and that the Rangers were right to trade up two spots to grab him in the 2020 NHL Draft. It will take more time to determine whether New York won big with selecting Schneider, but he gave the team one hell of a first impression.

“There were times where I was a little loose or hesitant when I was closing on guys, but overall, I was very happy with how I was able to adjust,” Schneider said.

CBS San Francisco

Timo Meier Becomes First San Jose Shark to Score 5 Goals in One Game

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier achieved something that hadn’t been done in an NHL game since 1994 – score five goals by himself – and he did it with a period to spare. Meier, who was named to the NHL All-Star game last week for the first time in his career, scored five goals against the Los Angeles Kings within the first 40 minutes of their match in L.A. Monday. The Sharks beat the Kings 6-2. Timo Meier scores his fifth goal this afternoon to set a new franchise record for goals in a...
