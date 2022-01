Judge ruled there was no probable cause to charge the 41-year-old mother accused of forcing her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car to prevent her from getting exposed after the boy tested positive for COVID-19. The woman allegedly forced the boy in the trunk before she drove to the drive-thru testing site to get a confirmatory test when he returned a positive result on January 3.

