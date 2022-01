One of the more famous vehicles to grace the silver screen could soon be yours in real life. The 1949 Buick Roadmaster convertible from Rain Man will hit the block later this month at Bonhams’s Scottsdale Auction. Movie cars hit the market all the time, this marks the first time the beautiful roadster has been available since Dustin Hoffman acquired it after filming. Rain Man—which won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay in 1989—tells the story of two brothers, Charlie (played by Tom Cruise) and Raymond (Hoffman), who couldn’t be more different from one another and only get to...

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO