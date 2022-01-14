Man charged in connection with October stabbing on Philfre Court

According to reports, the 20-year-old man was 12 years old when he was convicted of murder a 9-year-old boy in 2014. He was sentenced to a juvenile home until his 21st birthday at which point it would be determined if he should continue his sentence in an adult prison. But it was recently determined that he has been successfully rehabilitated and is considered a free man.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO