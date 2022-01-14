ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Man charged in connection with October stabbing on Philfre Court

Nashville News Hub
 6 days ago
Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to the police officials, his name is Deng Autiak and he is now charged with aggravated assault. The...

Death of Black man shot by white neighbor ruled ‘justifiable homicide,’ shooter not charged

A jury unanimously agreed in an inquest Tuesday that the death of a Black man who was fatally shot November 3 in rural Missouri, was justified. The six county residents who were presented with evidence and heard from witnesses about the case, also determined that the unidentified white neighbor who shot the 28-year-old to death should not face criminal charges.
No charges for the mother who allegedly forced her son in the trunk of her vehicle to avoid being exposed to COVID after the 13-year-old tested positive

Judge ruled there was no probable cause to charge the 41-year-old mother accused of forcing her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car to prevent her from getting exposed after the boy tested positive for COVID-19. The woman allegedly forced the boy in the trunk before she drove to the drive-thru testing site to get a confirmatory test when he returned a positive result on January 3.
12-year-old convicted of murdering 9-year-old freed after prosecutor calls years of rehabilitation a success

According to reports, the 20-year-old man was 12 years old when he was convicted of murder a 9-year-old boy in 2014. He was sentenced to a juvenile home until his 21st birthday at which point it would be determined if he should continue his sentence in an adult prison. But it was recently determined that he has been successfully rehabilitated and is considered a free man.
Three-vehicle crash on 101st Airborne Division Parkway sends one person to hospital with serious injuries

Clarksville, TENNESSEE – According to the Clarksville Police Department, this unfortunate accident occurred right after 10 a.m. Saturday. It happened on 101st Airborne Division Parkway. Clarksville Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash. The responding officers discovered that the crash involved three vehicles. One person was...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Nashville News Hub does not focus on news for the sake of news. Our goal is to be local and relevant to the people in Nashville. Always choose Nashville News Hub, because the truth matters.

