For the second time in the 2021 NFL season, cameras have caught Rams All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald attempting to choke an opposing player. The latest such instance came in the "Monday Night Football" playoff game between the 4-seed Rams and 5-seed Cardinals, a game in which Los Angeles thoroughly dominated Arizona in a 34-11 victory. The Rams' margin of victory, however, did not dissuade Donald from getting into it with seventh-year offensive lineman D.J. Humphries.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO