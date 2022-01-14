ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

National Bagel Day is Jan. 15. Where to find one in Orange, Ulster, Sullivan

By Donna Kessler, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26EaGa_0dltpucf00

BOBO, HOBO or SOBO, (Bacon on Bagel omelet; Ham on Bagel omelet, Sausage on Bagel omelet), no matter what you order, it’s got to be on a bagel.

Here are some local bagel shops.

Orange

Orange County Bagel Bakery: Three locations in Goshen, Middletown and Walden. 151 Greenwich Ave., Goshen, 845-294-2007; 67 Dolson Ave., Middletown 845-343-8777; 76 Oak St., Walden 845-713-4653; ocbagel.com.

Bagel Girls: 69 Brookside Ave., Chester. 845-469-8505, bagelgirlscafe@gmail.com

Bagel Boys of Monroe: 379 Route 17M, Monroe. Daily lunch specials, soups, salads, and more. 845-783-7831. facebook.com/bagelboysmonroe.

Bagel Shop & Deli: 351 E Main St., Middletown. 845-341-1133

Blazing Bagels: 111 Hawkins Dr., Montgomery. 845-457-5221

C&D Old World Bagels: 25 Elm St., Warwick. 845-988-5047; 696 Route 1, Pine Island. 845-981-7156; and 28 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Warwick. 845-544-7602

Downtown Bagels Inc.: 125 Dolson Ave. #10, Middletown.

Hudson Valley Bagel Co.: 273 Route 32 #101, Central Valley. 845-928-8483.

Jessie’s Bagels: 203 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg. Serving breakfast, lunch and specials daily. From bagels to burgers. 845-753-8019, facebook.com/Jessies.Bagels.

Miracle Bagels: 372 Windsor Highway, Route 32, New Windsor. 845-562-0856. Miraclebagels.com.

Sullivan

Fallsburg Bagels & Bakery: 5692 Route 42, Fallsburg. 845-434-1765.

Grizzly Bagels: The Callicoon Marketplace, 43 Lower Main St. Callicoon. Small batch handmade NY-style bagels available Fri.-Sun. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. grizzlybagels.com.

Monticello Bagel Bakery: Founded in 1967. They hand-mix their cream cheeses and bake a variety of bagels in-house. 475 Broadway, Monticello. 845-794-7746.

Rugalech Heimishe Bakery: 4437 Route 42, Monticello. 845-796-4796.

Ulster

Bagels and Bites, Highland: 3497 Route 9W, Highland. 845-834-3555; bagelsandbitesny.com.

Sunrise Bagels & Deli, Kingston: 496 Albany Ave., Kingston. 845-331-9100; facebook.com/Sunrise-Bagel-Deli.

Lox of Bagels, Saugerties: 3013 Route 9W, Saugerties. 845-246-0594; lox-of-bagels.com.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to sit for interview

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol is asking Ivanka Trump , former President Trump 's daughter and one of his former White House advisers, to voluntarily sit down with the committee. The request — the first official outreach to a member of the Trump...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Orange County, NY
Lifestyle
City
Pine Island, NY
City
Monticello, NY
City
Walden, NY
County
Orange County, NY
City
Sullivan, NY
City
Greenwich, NY
City
Kingston, NY
City
Chester, NY
Middletown, NY
Lifestyle
City
Goshen, NY
Goshen, NY
Lifestyle
City
Warwick, NY
Orange County, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Highland, NY
City
Monroe, NY
City
Middletown, NY
City
Montgomery, NY
City
Saugerties, NY
City
Fallsburg, NY
Middletown, NY
Food & Drinks
CBS News

FBI says it's conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at congressman's Texas home

The FBI is conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at Representative Henry Cuellar's Laredo, Texas, home, the agency confirmed in a short statement Wednesday. Cuellar's office said in a statement that he will "fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld." It did not confirm an ongoing investigation by the FBI.
LAREDO, TX
CBS News

Teen sets record for youngest woman to fly solo around the world

Kortrijk, Belgium — A 19-year-old Belgian-British pilot, Zara Rutherford, set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday, 155 days after she departed. Rutherford will find herself in the Guinness World Records book after...
LIFESTYLE
CBS DFW

Biden administration to give out 400 million free N95 masks

The Biden administration is planning to give out 400 million free N95 masks to Americans in the coming weeks, supplied from the country's strategic stockpile as the nation is facing a record surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant. The free masks will be made available to the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record

522
Followers
271
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Middletown, NY from The Times Herald-Record at recordonline.com.

 http://recordonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy