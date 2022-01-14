National Bagel Day is Jan. 15. Where to find one in Orange, Ulster, Sullivan

BOBO, HOBO or SOBO, (Bacon on Bagel omelet; Ham on Bagel omelet, Sausage on Bagel omelet), no matter what you order, it’s got to be on a bagel.

Here are some local bagel shops.

Orange

Orange County Bagel Bakery: Three locations in Goshen, Middletown and Walden. 151 Greenwich Ave., Goshen, 845-294-2007; 67 Dolson Ave., Middletown 845-343-8777; 76 Oak St., Walden 845-713-4653; ocbagel.com.

Bagel Girls: 69 Brookside Ave., Chester. 845-469-8505, bagelgirlscafe@gmail.com

Bagel Boys of Monroe: 379 Route 17M, Monroe. Daily lunch specials, soups, salads, and more. 845-783-7831. facebook.com/bagelboysmonroe.

Bagel Shop & Deli: 351 E Main St., Middletown. 845-341-1133

Blazing Bagels: 111 Hawkins Dr., Montgomery. 845-457-5221

C&D Old World Bagels: 25 Elm St., Warwick. 845-988-5047; 696 Route 1, Pine Island. 845-981-7156; and 28 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Warwick. 845-544-7602

Downtown Bagels Inc.: 125 Dolson Ave. #10, Middletown.

Hudson Valley Bagel Co.: 273 Route 32 #101, Central Valley. 845-928-8483.

Jessie’s Bagels: 203 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg. Serving breakfast, lunch and specials daily. From bagels to burgers. 845-753-8019, facebook.com/Jessies.Bagels.

Miracle Bagels: 372 Windsor Highway, Route 32, New Windsor. 845-562-0856. Miraclebagels.com.

Sullivan

Fallsburg Bagels & Bakery: 5692 Route 42, Fallsburg. 845-434-1765.

Grizzly Bagels: The Callicoon Marketplace, 43 Lower Main St. Callicoon. Small batch handmade NY-style bagels available Fri.-Sun. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. grizzlybagels.com.

Monticello Bagel Bakery: Founded in 1967. They hand-mix their cream cheeses and bake a variety of bagels in-house. 475 Broadway, Monticello. 845-794-7746.

Rugalech Heimishe Bakery: 4437 Route 42, Monticello. 845-796-4796.

Ulster

Bagels and Bites, Highland: 3497 Route 9W, Highland. 845-834-3555; bagelsandbitesny.com.

Sunrise Bagels & Deli, Kingston: 496 Albany Ave., Kingston. 845-331-9100; facebook.com/Sunrise-Bagel-Deli.

Lox of Bagels, Saugerties: 3013 Route 9W, Saugerties. 845-246-0594; lox-of-bagels.com.