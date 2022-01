The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is right around the corner, and while we know a decent bit about it, we certainly don’t know everything. Now we’ve managed to get our hands on the complete set of wallpapers, and we have them available for download in their full resolution. This includes live wallpapers, static wallpapers, and DeX mode wallpapers. If you want to use the live wallpapers on your smartphone, you can set a video as a live wallpaper with the Video to Wallpaper app on the Google Play Store.

