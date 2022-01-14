ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Garbage Truck Hits Cyclist In Maryland: Police

By Joe Gomez
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRw0I_0dltmcaW00
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Facebook

A cyclist was in critical condition after being hit by a garbage truck on Friday morning in Montgomery County, according to WUSA9.

The crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of S. Frederick Avenue and S. Westland Drive in Gaithersburg Maryland and disrupted traffic in the area, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says.

An investigation into the collision is underway, it's not clear at this point if charges will be filed or what led to the crash.

For more information go to WUSA9.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Central PA Man Slams Into Tree At 90+ MPH Injuring 4: Police

A Lancaster County man slammed into a tree, seriously injuring four passengers while traveling up to 93 mph, Ephrata police said. Matthew Hill of Ephrata was charged Thursday in connection with the crash with aggravated assault by vehicle and recklessly endangering another person, police said. The crash occurred at 11:29...
BETHANY, CT
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck On Jersey Shore: Developing

A bicyclist was reportedly struck in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred before 9 a.m. at Main Street and Harmony Road in Middletown, initial reports said.Middletown police were not immediately available for comment.CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck In Central Jersey

A bicyclist was reportedly struck in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred before 9 a.m. at Main Street and Harmony Road in Middletown, initial reports said.Middletown police were not immediately available for comment.CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
MIDDLETOWN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Accidents
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Gaithersburg, MD
Accidents
Gaithersburg, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Gaithersburg, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car At CT Intersection

Police are searching for witnesses after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle at a Connecticut intersection.The crash took place in Hartford County about 7:45 p.m. at Jerome Avenue and Fox Den Road in Bristol.According to Lt. Geoffrey Lund, of the Bristol Police, the woman, who was in her mid…
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Garbage Truck#Cyclist#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

100-Year-Old Man Dies In House Fire: PA State Police

A 100-year-old man has died in a house fire, according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police. Samuel Helsley, of 335 Arendtsville Road in Biglerville, Butler Township, Adams County, died in a fire at his house on Thursday around 1 a.m., according to the release. He was found in...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Police Hunt For 13-Year-Old Runaway In Central PA

A 13-year-old boy is missing-- and police believe he might have runaway from home. The Swatara Township police department is requesting the public's assistance with locating Jeremiah Tyson after his family reported him as a runaway on Wednesday, according to a release by the police. An investigation has already led...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Firefighters Knock Pre-Dawn Blaze At Medical Manufacturer Off Route 17

Firefighters from Bergen and Rockland counties doused a pre-dawn blaze Thursday at a medical manufacturing plant just off southbound Route 17. First responders found a fire in a machine as well as on the roof from a vent pipe at Triangle Manufacturing on Park Way in Upper Saddle River, five or so miles south of the Rockland County border, at 4:15 a.m., borough firefighters said.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Voice

Serious 3-Car Crash Closes Route 70 In South Jersey; Developing

A serious three-car crash occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash reportedly closed the eastbound lanes of Route 70 in Evesham at about 11 a.m. Thursday, initial reports said.The crash occurred near North Maple Avenue and resulted in at least two people b…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Robbery Investigated At Toms River Convenience Store

Toms River police are investigating a robbery of a convenience store. On Tuesday at approximately 9 p.m., Toms River police were dispatched to Lakewood Road, on the corner of Cox Cro Road, for a reported robbery in progress, police said. Two male suspects allegedly entered the convenience store, walked behind...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Child Hospitalized After Being Shot In PA Park

A child has been hospitalized after they were shot with walking in a park on Thursday morning, according to a release by Harrisburg police. The child had been walking along the Riverfront Park Trail in the 500 block of South Front Street in Harrisburg, when "they heard a shot and realized that they had been hit," police say.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Garden State Parkway Reopens After Nearly 12 Hours Closed To Brush Fire

A portion of the Garden State Parkway was closed overnight Wednesday, backing up traffic for miles as firefighters battled a brush fire. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. ner Exit 91 in Brick Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. It is believed to have started in an underground drain pipe that runs beneath the north and southbound lanes of the Parkway, he said.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Girl, 7, Struck By SUV In Lakewood

A 7-year-old girl was seriously hurt after she was struck by an SUV on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. Monday at East County Line Road and Squankum Road, Lakewood police said. The girl was listed in stable condition Wednesday night. The driver of a...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Daily Voice

PA Stalker Punches Through Glass To Steal Electric Bicycle: Police

A 27-year-old Quarryville man wanted for tracking down a woman, punching through a glass door and stealing an electric bicycle has been taken into custody, authorities said. Trouble for Brandon Charles Latcheran began Jan. 7 around 11 p.m. when he showed up uninvited to a home on East Lincoln Avenue in Lititz, trying to find a female visiting a resident, local police said.
LITITZ, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
199K+
Followers
34K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy