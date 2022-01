Jethro Tull has shared the title track from the group’s first studio album of new material in over 18 years. The new title, The Zealot Gene, officially announced on Nov. 5, 2021, first made headlines last March. It arrives on January 28, 2022, in a variety of CD and vinyl packages, via Inside Out Music. The group, still led by Ian Anderson, has now released three instantly recognizable singles from the album. The video for “The Zealot Gene,” depicts Anderson as a sketched character in the animated clip.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO