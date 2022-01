Many not only expected NetherRealm Studios' next game to be revealed by now, but to be out by now. This hasn't happened. We are only a few months away from the three-year anniversary of Mortal Kombat 11, and the Chicago-based studio still hasn't revealed its next game. With its latest project, NetherRealm Studios has broken its tradition of releasing a new game every other year, alternating between Mortal Kombat and Injustice. Again, the expectation was that its new game was going to be released last year, and that it would be injustice 3, but again, this didn't happen. Not only did this now happen, but the studio was silent.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO