2022 Grammy nominee SZA has released the visualizer for her latest record-breaking single “I Hate U.” The clip stars Lakeith Stanfield, who is seen releasing his frustrations on a beach from an argument with his girlfriend over the phone. It is later revealed that the girlfriend is SZA through a text from her that says “i hate u.” There is also a hint at a continuation of the clip, with one to believe it will come from her perspective of the relationship. Check it out below. The video is directed by Jack Begert, who has worked with Isaiah Rashad, Dominic Fike and Doja Cat.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO