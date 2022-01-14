ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Backstage Pass: Cast of ‘Morning After Grace’ gives inside scoop on Florida Rep show

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4494TT_0dltkZ6T00

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — The cast of the comedy “Morning After Grace” joined More in the Morning to talk about the show now playing at the Florida Repertory Theater.

“After hooking up at a funeral, retirees Angus and Abigail find themselves wrapped in sheets and questioning everything. Enter next-door neighbor Ollie, a former Detroit Tigers player who’s traded his mitt for golf clubs and a yoga mat, and all bets are off. Nothing is as it seems with this trio and every revelation brings new laughs,” wrote the Florida Rep in a summary of the show.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to sit for interview

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol is asking Ivanka Trump , former President Trump 's daughter and one of his former White House advisers, to voluntarily sit down with the committee. The request — the first official outreach to a member of the Trump...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
CBS News

FBI says it's conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at congressman's Texas home

The FBI is conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at Representative Henry Cuellar's Laredo, Texas, home, the agency confirmed in a short statement Wednesday. Cuellar's office said in a statement that he will "fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld." It did not confirm an ongoing investigation by the FBI.
LAREDO, TX
CBS News

Teen sets record for youngest woman to fly solo around the world

Kortrijk, Belgium — A 19-year-old Belgian-British pilot, Zara Rutherford, set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday, 155 days after she departed. Rutherford will find herself in the Guinness World Records book after...
LIFESTYLE
CBS DFW

Biden administration to give out 400 million free N95 masks

The Biden administration is planning to give out 400 million free N95 masks to Americans in the coming weeks, supplied from the country's strategic stockpile as the nation is facing a record surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant. The free masks will be made available to the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Golf Clubs#Mitt#Detroit Tigers
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy