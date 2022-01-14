Backstage Pass: Cast of ‘Morning After Grace’ gives inside scoop on Florida Rep show

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — The cast of the comedy “Morning After Grace” joined More in the Morning to talk about the show now playing at the Florida Repertory Theater.

“After hooking up at a funeral, retirees Angus and Abigail find themselves wrapped in sheets and questioning everything. Enter next-door neighbor Ollie, a former Detroit Tigers player who’s traded his mitt for golf clubs and a yoga mat, and all bets are off. Nothing is as it seems with this trio and every revelation brings new laughs,” wrote the Florida Rep in a summary of the show.