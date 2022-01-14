Top offensive tackle impressed with first talk with Frye, visit coming Monday

Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal running back Andrew Paul is one of the more sought-after prospects here at the end of the 2022 recruiting cycle. We can call the 5-foot-11, 220-pound Paul a blue-chipper now, as the three-time state champ is fresh off a weekend official visit to Michigan. He sat down face to face with new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning on Monday and will do the same with new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman on Thursday. This weekend he heads to Clemson for an official visit. This is where we mention Dabo Swinney will make his way down to the Lone Star State next week. LSU will be in on Tuesday.

