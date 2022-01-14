ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Top offensive tackle impressed with first talk with Frye, visit coming Monday

By Bill Kurelic
247Sports
 6 days ago

247Sports

KU football signee Tevita Noa enrolls early, will participate in spring practice

The Kansas football program welcomed its mid-year enrollees this week as the spring semester began. Seven incoming transfers arrived on campus, but so too did a 2022 signee. Multiple sources confirmed to Phog.net that Snow College tight end Tevita Noa enrolled early and reported to campus. Noa will now be able to participate in KU’s offseason program and spring practice.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Frye
Wyoming News

UA punter Kyle Ostendorp named preseason All-American; safety Logan Kraut in portal

The Way-Too-Early Top 25 has become a staple of postseason media content. ESPN.com has upped the ante with its Way-Too-Early All-America Team for 2022 – and Arizona has a representative. Punter Kyle Ostendorp earned a spot on the squad after setting a UA record and leading the Pac-12 with a 49.2-yard gross average last season. Ostendorp had 28 punts of 50-plus yards and was named first-team all-conference. Ostendorp, who’s from...
NFL
247Sports

Georgia football enrollee Mykell Williams named Defensive National HS Player of the Year

On Thursday Mykell Williams was named the Maxwell Football Club Defensive National High School Player of the Year, presented by Adidas. In 10 games as a senior Williams made 81 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, two pass breakups, and a 26-yard touchdown catch for Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway. He had 69 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 17 sacks in 11 games as a junior and 57 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks in nine games as a sophomore.
GEORGIA STATE
#American Football
247Sports

Live Updates: Day 3 updates from the 2022 Polynesian Bowl practice

Practices for the Polynesian Bowl continue on Thursday, with both teams practicing up on the North Shore. Team Mauka and Team Makai will be on the campus of BYU-Hawaii for Thursday's practice and then tour the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame at the Polynesian Cultural Center following practice. Kamehameha HS...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason candidate for same role at Oklahoma State, per report

Auburn defensive coordinator and former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason has emerged as a candidate for Oklahoma State’s vacant defensive coordinator position, according to Bruce Feldman. Mason just concluded his first year at Auburn under Bryan Harsin, and should he take the job with the Cowboys, he would replace Jim Knowles, who departed for Ohio State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Football
Sports
247Sports

2023 QB Kendrick Bell on board with first offer

Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill South quarterback Kendrick Bell had a standout junior season passing for 2,267 yards and accouting for 30 combined rushing and passing touchdowns. His dual-threat ability in a 6-foot-3, 180-pound frame has drawn him his first offer as UMass extended one this week. "It was pretty...
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Panthers Reach In State to Offer Quarterback from 5A Powerhouse

Georgia State Football has focused on Metro Atlanta prospects this week and has extended offers at nearly every single position. Head Coach Shawn Elliott and his staff a big-time quarterback this week from Georgia powerhouse Buford as QB Dylan Wittke took to Twitter to announce the news:. He has seen...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Son of NFL Defensive Coordinator Offered by Notre Dame

On Wednesday, Notre Dame offered one of the top players in the country from the class of 2023. Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit four-star linebacker Troy Bowles is the No. 37 overall player in the country per 247Sports and the No. 2 linebacker nationally. The 247Sports Composite Rankings list the 6-1, 205-pounder as the No. 43 overall player in America and No. 4 linebacker in the country.
NFL
247Sports

Class of 2024 quarterback Alex Erby picks up his third FBS offer

Class of 2024 quarterback Alex Erby has seen his recruitment pick up in the past several weeks. Erby, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound quarterback out of Steel-High (PA), announced that he had picked up his latest offer from UConn via Twitter on Tuesday. It's the third offer for Erby since the beginning...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Lone Star State RB Andrew Paul has become one of America's most sought-after 2022 recruits

Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal running back Andrew Paul is one of the more sought-after prospects here at the end of the 2022 recruiting cycle. We can call the 5-foot-11, 220-pound Paul a blue-chipper now, as the three-time state champ is fresh off a weekend official visit to Michigan. He sat down face to face with new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning on Monday and will do the same with new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman on Thursday. This weekend he heads to Clemson for an official visit. This is where we mention Dabo Swinney will make his way down to the Lone Star State next week. LSU will be in on Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX

