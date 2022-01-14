Top offensive tackle impressed with first talk with Frye, visit coming Monday

On Thursday Mykell Williams was named the Maxwell Football Club Defensive National High School Player of the Year, presented by Adidas. In 10 games as a senior Williams made 81 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, two pass breakups, and a 26-yard touchdown catch for Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway. He had 69 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 17 sacks in 11 games as a junior and 57 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks in nine games as a sophomore.
