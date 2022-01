Across the United States, thousands of children are being deprived of in-person education. For students who are currently COVID-positive, this makes sense—just as a student with the flu should not be in class. However, for a great many, the denial to attend school in person is the result of unreasonable standards, like lengthy exposure quarantines. And for others, it’s because of school-wide closures forced upon students by teachers’ unions and their reckless demands.

