Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new 2022 low of $38,250 on Jan 20. While it’s still trading at a considerable support area, there are no bullish reversal signs in place yet. BTC has been falling since reaching an all-time high price of $69,000 on Nov 10, 2021. While it initially bounced on Jan 10, it failed to sustain its upward movement and broke down below $40,000 on Jan 21. So far, it has reached a local low of $38,250.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO