Labour Market Heat Adds To Bank Of England Policy Dilemma

It looks as if the relationship between unemployment and wage growth is still alive, but with a year’s lag and flatter than seen before. Everyone in Frankfurt and beyond is looking at the labour market to see whether second-round effects of the current inflation shock are already visible in the data. We, and the European Central Bank (ECB), don’t see evidence of that so far, as the ECB’s index for negotiated wages actually reached its lowest wage growth figure in decades in 3Q21 (1.3% year-on-year). If the labour market is a lagging indicator, however, wage developments are the mother of all lagging indicators. Looking ahead, we expect wage growth to significantly accelerate in 2022 and 2023 to around 3.5%, as most important wage growth drivers point to a sharp increase.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO