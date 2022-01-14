ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labour Market Heat Adds To Bank Of England Policy Dilemma

By Markit
 6 days ago
UK inflation has already risen to a decade high of 5.1%. The latest UK recruitment industry survey data highlight the difficult choices currently facing policymakers at the Bank of England. UK inflation has already risen to a decade high of 5.1%, and soaring utility bills look set to drive...

China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms

China further reduced bank lending costs Thursday in the latest move to boost its stuttering economy, providing some much-needed support to the country's beleaguered developers. Property firm shares and bonds surged on the fresh rate cut from People's Bank of China -- the second in two months -- days after Beijing reported slower growth in the final months of 2021. The slowing real estate industry has put downward pressure on growth, with several large companies including debt-laden development giant Evergrande defaulting in recent months. The central bank said it had lowered the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.7 percent, from 3.8 percent in December.
ECONOMY
Surging inflation: what can households do to ease the pressure?

The squeeze on households has tightened its grip to the strongest level in a generation.Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation jumped to 5.4% in December – the highest level since March 1992.With energy bills set to rise again sharply and a 1.25 percentage point National Insurance increase also coming in from April to help pay for the NHS and social care, the pressure on household incomes is set to bear down further.There may be some ways for people to ease the pressure on their finances though.Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said: “With inflation running so high, we...
BUSINESS
What is behind the cost-of-living squeeze and where will inflation go from here?

The cost of living in the UK is already rising at its fastest pace for almost 30 years but the worst is yet to come with even steeper energy price hikes and the National Insurance increase on the horizon.What is driving rocketing inflation, where are the price hikes being felt the most and what can we expect over the next few months?– Why is everything more expensive?Covid-19 has hit global supply chains with a combination of pent-up demand and delays to shipping as factories across the world face lockdowns and worker absences.This has led to prices rising, particularly for raw...
BUSINESS
Pay rises failing to keep up with the cost of living, ONS figures show

Average pay rises are failing to keep up with the rising cost of living, official figures show – as the squeeze on UK households tightens.In real terms, pay for workers in Britain has fallen for the first time in more than a year, as increases in pay packets lagged behind soaring inflation.Excluding bonuses and adjusted for inflation, regular pay fell 1% in November compared with the same month the previous year.Wages rose in the year to November, but not as fast as prices over the same period.Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that average wage growth, including...
BUSINESS
Wage growth outstripped by soaring inflation as cost of living squeeze hits

Britons have seen rises in their pay packets lag behind soaring inflation for the first time in more than a year as the squeeze on UK households tightens.Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that average wage growth, including bonuses, rose by 4.2% in the three months to November.But with inflation hitting an eye-watering 5.1% in November, this means that real wages failed to keep up with the rising cost of living for the first time since July 2020.It comes as sky-high energy bill increases are adding to rising costs across the board and intensifies the pressure on...
BUSINESS
Goldman Sachs CEO Solomon sees 'above-trend' inflation possibly for 'some time'

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. CEO David Solomon told analysts on Tuesday the bank expects inflationary pressure to increase in 2022. Inflation is persisting in many countries and major central banks are beginning to raise rates including the Bank of England last year, while the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to boost rates four times in 2022. "Based on my experience, it makes sense that coming out of the recent period of easy monetary policy, inflation may be above-trend for some time," Solomon said. "In the near-term, inflationary pressures may continue to intensify before they start to decrease." He also expects to see more volatility amid interest rate hikes, which will likely have an impact on economic growth, asset prices and client activity. Goldman Shares are down 8.3% in recent trades.
BUSINESS
COVID means labour market recovery still 'slow and uncertain

As the COVID-19 pandemic grinds on and global labour markets continue to struggle, the latest International Labour Organization (ILO) report, published on Monday, warns that recovery will remain slow. In its flagship W (), ILO has downgraded its 2022 labour market recovery forecast, projecting a continuing major deficit in the...
BUSINESS
Inflation And The Equity Market

Quantitative Tightening (QT), or the reduction in the Fed's balance sheet, may occur soon after rates move higher. The recent release of Federal Reserve minutes gave investors a reason to reevaluate the pace of future Fed tightening. The minutes lead investors to believe the Fed might raise rates in the first half of this year and maybe as soon as March and the January 25-26 Fed meeting likely sheds more light on future rate hikes. Quantitative Tightening (QT), or the reduction in the Fed's balance sheet, may occur soon after rates move higher too. This earlier increase in rates comes on the back of higher inflationary pressures and what seems like a tight labor market.
BUSINESS
Week Ahead - Interest Rate Anxiety Heightened

It’s been a turbulent start to the year in the markets and that’s unlikely to change as we move into earnings season. It’s been a turbulent start to the year in the markets and that’s unlikely to change as we move into earnings season. Fear of high inflation and accelerated monetary tightening is driving much of the volatility that we’re seeing in financial markets over the last couple of weeks and that’s unlikely to abate any time soon, with peak inflation still probably ahead of us.
BUSINESS
