This holiday season came in as another was real success for the Christmas Kettle over in Cut Bank. How successful? How about $972.07, SUCCESSFUL! Hats off to all our good neighbors who donated money to the Cut Bank High School Honor Society bell ringers. Angie Lehner did the "heavy lifting" on handling all the scheduling for the students every weekend. Thanks also go out to the Cut Bank Albertson for allowing the "ringers" to stand inside the store out of the winter wind & weather. The money collected in the Christmas Kettle will be used in Glacier County through the Cut Bank Ministerial Association.

CUT BANK, MT ・ 17 DAYS AGO