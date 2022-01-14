Medtronic's DTM Spinal Cord Stimulation endurance therapy helps in pain relief: study

In the short term, Medtronic is likely to miss its revised forecast; however, company performance is likely to exceed historical values long term, and the stock is a Hold. Medtronic (MDT) is a large, diversified medical device manufacturer with operations in over 150 countries, products that treat more than 70 health conditions, and more than 49000 patents. The company segments are Cardiovascular, Neuroscience, Medical Surgical, and Diabetes. The Cardiovascular segment dates from the 1950s when the company developed the first battery operated pacemaker. 65 years later, the company is the market leader in pacemakers and a number of related product categories such as defibrillators. In the 1980s, Medtronic leveraged its electrical stimulation technology to start treating neurologic conditions as well, which became the Neuroscience division. In the late 1990s, they merged a spinal products company into this division, and it is currently the market leader in a number of spinal therapies such as implants. The Diabetes and Medical Surgical segments derived from the acquisition of MiniMed, who developed a glucose monitor and now sells insulin pumps, and Covidien.

