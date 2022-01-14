ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medtronic's DTM Spinal Cord Stimulation endurance therapy helps in pain relief: study

 6 days ago
Medtronic (MDT -0.7%) said three-month results from a study showed meaningful pain relief using DTM SCS endurance therapy. The DTM SCS endurance therapy is a modified, lower-energy variation of the company's Differential Target Multiplexed (DTM) Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) therapy for chronic overall, back or leg pain. The company...

