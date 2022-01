When you think of where your meat comes from, you’re probably thinking of a farm. But here on campus, a group of scientists is creating meat. The cellular agriculture research team at the Kaplan Laboratory focuses on “the basic science that underlies cultured [and] in vitro meat,” which means the generation of muscle and fat tissue outside an animal’s body. This is otherwise known as cellular agriculture. According to the website for a course affiliated with the lab, some of their target points include “muscle cell engineering to enhance nutrition and cost reduction,” the use of insect cells for large-scale meat tissue generation and the “application [and] adaptation of conventional meat science techniques to evaluate meat generated in vitro.”

