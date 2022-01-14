Deloitte Releases 12th Annual Pharmaceutical Innovation Report

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deloitte's 2021 Internal Mobility and Talent Marketplace Solutions Report speaks to the current employer demands for increased capabilities around talent mobility, partly due to shifts in the market resulting from the pandemic. Internal mobility can help organizations fill internal roles and identify and develop the skills of their workforce to increase opportunities within. An additional benefit of such solutions is increased retention and employee engagement. The report summarizes the current state of the internal mobility and talent marketplace technology market and the capabilities that "help deliver transparent and efficient talent mobility." INTOO USA was selected as a provider of internal mobility solutions for inclusion in its report and reflects how the solutions correspond to the Report's Talent Access, Talent Development, and Reporting & Analytics capability categories, noting its ability to address skill data collection, adjacent skills recommendation, worker development (including role/opportunity), and trend reporting.

