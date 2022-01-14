ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deloitte Releases 12th Annual Pharmaceutical Innovation Report

The report shows a rise in peak sales, reduced cost of development, and reduced length of cycle times, which collectively, indicate that pharma companies are starting to see the benefits...

Life Sciences in 2022: A Transformation Continues

Data, patient recruitment, and regulators all highlighted in these three predictions for the new year. At the onset of the pandemic, the industry had to adapt quickly to keep trials afloat. This forced change helped researchers understand when and how to implement alternative approaches to improve clinical research. Methods and technology that were being explored pre-pandemic–from remote monitoring to video visits to phone visits, eConsent and EHR–have come front and center during the past 18 months and will remain for the foreseeable future.
STANLEY Security Releases 3rd Annual Trends Report

STANLEY Security has released its third annual Industry Trends Report, and the company says the report reveals key themes that will shape the security industry in 2022 and beyond. The report includes insights from STANLEY Security’s experts, as well as other security technology experts, and end users that reflects changes...
Pharma R&D investment report shows positive signs: Deloitte

According to the company’s 12th Annual Pharmaceutical Innovation Report, pharmaceutical R&D return on investment has climbed to its highest peak since 2014. According to findings from Deloitte's Center for Health Solutions 2021 report, investments indicate a high level of confidence in the life-sciences business and point toward a reversal of a previous decline in projected R&D productivity. In fact, the reported 4.3 percentage point increase in projected returns on investment (ROI) in 2021 over 2020 levels constitutes the largest annual increase since the study began.
INTOO's Career Mobility Capabilities Included in Deloitte's Internal Mobility and Talent Marketplace Solutions Report

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deloitte's 2021 Internal Mobility and Talent Marketplace Solutions Report speaks to the current employer demands for increased capabilities around talent mobility, partly due to shifts in the market resulting from the pandemic. Internal mobility can help organizations fill internal roles and identify and develop the skills of their workforce to increase opportunities within. An additional benefit of such solutions is increased retention and employee engagement. The report summarizes the current state of the internal mobility and talent marketplace technology market and the capabilities that "help deliver transparent and efficient talent mobility." INTOO USA was selected as a provider of internal mobility solutions for inclusion in its report and reflects how the solutions correspond to the Report's Talent Access, Talent Development, and Reporting & Analytics capability categories, noting its ability to address skill data collection, adjacent skills recommendation, worker development (including role/opportunity), and trend reporting.
Press Release: Euroconsult releases annual “Space Economy report”

Leading space consulting and market intelligence firm Euroconsult has released its annual “Space Economy report” report for 2021. In its latest edition, Euroconsult estimates that the global space economy totaled $370 billion in 2021. This number consists of:. The space market ($337B in 2021)which includes commercial space revenues...
2022 will be the year of the ‘Great Retail Reset,’ Deloitte report says

After two pandemic years, 2022 could usher in the “Great Retail Reset,” Deloitte consulting predicts. “A lot of our retailers have had antiquated systems, older supply chains,” said Kate Ferrara, the Boston-based national retail, wholesale and distribution sector leader for Deloitte & Touche LLP’s Risk & Financial Advisory practice.
Nonprofit looks at tech and innovation ecosystems, releases first report on how region can remain competitive in years ahead

An independent nonprofit organization looking to offer an array of services for the public and private sectors that work in the Pittsburgh tech- and innovation-based economies is ready to make itself more known in the region after years of collaboration and study of the local industry. As part of that...
Worldwide Clinical Trials and Science 37 Announce Collaboration

New partnership to bring increased efficiency and patient centricity in trial execution. Worldwide Clinical Trials, Inc. (Worldwide) and Science 37 Holdings, Inc. today announced a collaboration to enable decentralized clinical trial delivery in which patient visits for the provision of healthcare or trial assessments and laboratory tests are localized in the patient’s community. With this new partnership, Worldwide will leverage Science 37’s Operating System.
3rd Annual Franchise Innovation Awards: Franchise innovation shines in the time of Covid

For the third consecutive year, Franchise Update Media held a competition to recognize the top innovators in franchising. Judges meticulously reviewed more than 100 entries describing innovative ideas, strategies, and tactics, and their results. A select group of companies rose to the top to earn coveted awards in each category, along with runners-up.
Another Study Finds Vaccine Booster 'Neutralizes' Omicron

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you need more proof that a third shot of COVID vaccine is needed, new British research confirms that boosters can "neutralize" the virus' Omicron variant. To arrive at that conclusion, they analyzed 620 blood samples from 364 health care workers and staff at the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research UCLH Biomedical Research Centre, in London. People who...
NIH says Pfizer's Paxloid should be first treatment option for certain COVID-19 patients

The National Institutes of Health on Wednesday updated its COVID-19 treatment guidelines for patients with mild to moderate forms of COVID-19 who are at high risk for disease progression. The new guidelines now include the recently authorized antivirals developed by Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc. /Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, note that GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology Inc.'s sotrovimab is the only monoclonal antibody that is thought to be effective against omicron, and have added a three-day course of Gilead Sciences Inc.'s Veklury as a treatment option. The panel suggests that clinicians first use Pfizer's Paxlovid, then sotrovimab, then Veklury, and the final option should be molnupiravir, which is the Merck/Ridgeback drug.
Procter & Gamble says the prices of Tide laundry products and personal-care items are going up soon

The cost of doing laundry is going to go up, says Procter & Gamble Co., which announced additional price hikes along with its fiscal second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. “In mid-December, we announced to retailers that effective Feb. 28, we are increasing pricing on the balance of our Fabric Care portfolio, this includes Tide, Gain, Downy, Bounce, and Unstopables and includes all forms, liquid and unit dose detergents, scent beads, liquid fabric softeners, and dryer sheets,” said Andre Schulten, P&G’s PG chief financial officer, on the earnings call, according to a FactSet transcript.
What does ‘nocebo effect’ mean - and how does it relate to placebos?

A “placebo effect’’ occurs when a medical patient is given a treatment that has no pharmacological therapeutic benefit as part of a trial programme, such as a saline injection or a sugar pill, but which nevertheless produces an improvement in their health.Its mirror-image is the “nocebo effect”, which sees the patient suffer adverse side effects in the same circumstances despite the treatments posing no actual threat to their wellbeing.The latter phenomenon is making headlines because a new study has suggested that it could explain nearly two-thirds of negative impacts reported in response to Covid-19 vaccines.Researchers from the Beth Israel...
