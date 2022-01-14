Crystal Hefner removes 'everything fake' from her body, more news ICYMI

Holly Madison reflects on 'cult-like' Playboy Mansion life: 'We were gaslit'. In a new trailer for the upcoming A&E series, "Secrets of Playboy," former "Girls Next Door" star Holly Madison says Hugh Hefner "gaslit" the women in his enclave at the famed Playboy Mansion. Now 42, Holly recalls in the clip how Hef kept a tight rein on multiple aspects of her life during their relationship, which began in 2001 and ended in 2008. (The Playboy magnate died in 2017.) "The reason I think the mansion was very cult-like looking back on it is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as like this really good guy. And you started to feel like, 'Oh, he's not what they say in the media, he's just a nice man,'" she says in the teaser. At another point in the clip, Holly describes feeling "isolated from the outside world" at the Playboy Mansion. "You had a 9 o'clock curfew. You were encouraged to not have friends over. You weren't really allowed to leave unless it was like a family holiday," she says. Holly also recalls working as a waitress once a week as a backup plan, should the Playboy situation not "work out." Hef, however, wasn't into it, according to Holly. "He said it made him jealous, and he would appreciate it if I quit my job," she says. "So instead, we were given $1,000 a week as an allowance." The 10-part series, which features interviews with a variety of Hef's former girlfriends and employees, airs Jan. 24 on A&E.

