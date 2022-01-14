ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Hefner removes 'everything fake' from her body, more news ICYMI

By Mark Gray
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrystal Hefner is a natural woman. Hugh Hefner's widow took to Instagram to detail how much her life has changed since the Playboy founder passed away in 2017. "After the last handful of years...

Page Six

Ex-Playboy bunny: I had to gain weight to get hired

Former Playboy bunny Jaki Nett is setting the record straight. Nett was one of the first women of color to work at the storied Playboy Club during the 1960s. But for all the turmoil in the world around her, she said working for the late Hugh Hefner was a safe place during the 12 years she donned the white bunny tail.
E! News

A Look Back at Crystal Hefner's Journey from Playboy Playmate to Embracing Her "Authentic" Self

Watch: Crystal Hefner Talks Removing "Everything Fake" From Body. Nearly five years after the death of husband Hugh Hefner, Crystal Hefner is crystal clear on who she is. In a recent Instagram post, the self-described model turned traveler got candid about all the internal "suffering" she has faced while in the public eye. "As most of you know, I grew my following during my 'Playboy' years," she said. "In short, sex sells."
Person
Hugh Hefner
Person
Crystal Hefner
Hugh Hefner's ex Holly Madison says women were 'gaslit,' 'isolated' at the Playboy Mansion, plus more news

Holly Madison reflects on 'cult-like' Playboy Mansion life: 'We were gaslit'. In a new trailer for the upcoming A&E series, "Secrets of Playboy," former "Girls Next Door" star Holly Madison says Hugh Hefner "gaslit" the women in his enclave at the famed Playboy Mansion. Now 42, Holly recalls in the clip how Hef kept a tight rein on multiple aspects of her life during their relationship, which began in 2001 and ended in 2008. (The Playboy magnate died in 2017.) "The reason I think the mansion was very cult-like looking back on it is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as like this really good guy. And you started to feel like, 'Oh, he's not what they say in the media, he's just a nice man,'" she says in the teaser. At another point in the clip, Holly describes feeling "isolated from the outside world" at the Playboy Mansion. "You had a 9 o'clock curfew. You were encouraged to not have friends over. You weren't really allowed to leave unless it was like a family holiday," she says. Holly also recalls working as a waitress once a week as a backup plan, should the Playboy situation not "work out." Hef, however, wasn't into it, according to Holly. "He said it made him jealous, and he would appreciate it if I quit my job," she says. "So instead, we were given $1,000 a week as an allowance." The 10-part series, which features interviews with a variety of Hef's former girlfriends and employees, airs Jan. 24 on A&E.
The Tab

Elle Darby has lost thousands of followers since her racist tweets from 2011 resurfaced

Influencer Elle Darby has recently posted an apology video after facing backlash from her followers for her racist and homophobic tweets she made in 2011. On New Year’s Eve she posted an apology onto her Instagram but despite that, she has been losing thousands of followers and subscribers every day. Prior to her ten-year-old tweets coming to light, Elle had 785,545 followers on Instagram but she quickly lost over 46,000 bringing her down to just over 739,000.
Distractify

What's Crystal Hefner's Net Worth? Hugh Hefner's Widow Is Quite Affluent

Born in Arizona and raised in West Bromwich, West Midlands, England, U.K., and San Diego, Calif., Crystal Hefner skyrocketed to fame after falling in love with Playboy founder and editor-in-chief Hugh Hefner. A successful model, musician, and media personality, Crystal cemented herself as an A-lister with appearances on shows like The Girls of the Playboy Mansion, Kendra, and Holly's World. What's Crystal's net worth?
SAN DIEGO, CA
Us Weekly

Bebe Rexha Shares Emotional TikTok About Her Weight: ‘I Am the Heaviest I’ve Ever Been’

A painful confession. Bebe Rexha opened up about struggling with her body image amid the holidays in an emotional video. “I know we’re all supposed to be merry and, like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!’ —which I am, ish,” the “Meant to Be” songstress, 32, began in a TikTok video posted on Monday, December 27. “I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed.”
Black Enterprise

VIDEO: Black Twitter Accused Khloe Kardashian Of Using Her Black Daughter As A Shield After Racist Clip Resurfaces

Perennial Black woman wannabe Khloe Kardashian caught heat –again – on social media after a clip of the reality star using the n-word resurfaced. The clip regained traction on January 6, and the 37-year old Good American founder tried to perform damage control on the fallout by posting a photo of her mixed but phenotypically Black daughter on Instagram on January 9. The problematic clip revealed Khloe was having a conversation with the other wannabe – sister Kim on the old Keeping Up With The Kardashians footage.
arcamax.com

Cardi B's baby boy is already talking

Cardi B's four-month-old son is already talking. The 29-year-old rap star - who also has Kulture, three, with her husband Offset - has taken to social media to share details of her son's progress with her followers. Cardi said on her Instagram Stories: "This baby is talking. I put this...
wonderwall.com

Britney Spears' dad spied on her in her bedroom, former FBI agent confirms, plus more celeb news

Former FBI agent backs up claims Britney Spears' dad spied on her. A former FBI agent has reportedly confirmed Britney Spears' claim that her dad spied on her before he was removed as her conservator, an allegation she made during her struggle to end the conservatorship. The claim was also explored in the documentary "Controlling Britney Spears." In a new court filing, former FBI fraud and corruption specialist Sherine Ebadi says Jamie Spears "engaged in and directed others to engage in unconscionable violations of [Britney's] privacy and civil liberties." Sherine's findings reportedly suggest Jamie could be guilty of "criminal" behavior in relation to his handling of his daughter's estate, which Britney's lawyer argues lost more than $6 million to Jamie's self-interest-focused management. According to the new court docs, excerpted by Page Six, Sherine says she's spoken "personally" with Alex Vlasov — who alleged in the documentary that Jamie bugged his daughter's bedroom — and Alex maintains that when he started working for Black Box Security in 2012, Jamie "was already monitoring" Britney's BlackBerry. He also allegedly told Sherine he was in charge of "finding monitoring software and installing it as a hidden app" when Britney got an iPhone. Sherine goes on to say she found Jamie secretly recorded Britney's "attorney-client communications with her prior court-appointed attorney and private conversations in her bedroom … while paying himself millions" from her estate.
Popculture

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Brooks Nader Says Mystery Stalker Tracked Her Using Apple AirTag

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader is the latest to warn people that Appel AirTags can be used to stalk people. They are meant to help people keep track of things they might lose, but they are so small that someone with nefarious ideas can easily slip one into someone else's belongings to stalk them. That's exactly what Nader claims happened to her in New York City earlier this month.
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
