Jenn Flynn, Head of Small Business Bank at Capital One says the intent of our Capital One business survey is to post small business owner’s sentiment. She says we recognize that it has been a really challenging couple of years for small business owners and we care about how they are feeling, so we can figure out how to best to support them. She says we learned that small business owners are actually feeling two things at the same time, exhausted and optimistic. They are exhausted from the pandemic. She says about half of business owners are really burned out from the pandemic, haven’t taken little time off since it started, and they are really feeling the effects of the labor shortage, having to personally cover the work.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO