Let Me Do You A Flavor: Warm Up With Low-Carb Meatball Soup

Hey everyone and welcome back! I hope you are all staying warm and prepared for the upcoming snow storm. This week I have the perfect soup to keep you warm, so pour a drink and n grab a pen because this one is worth keeping!

As you all know, I am watching my carb intake due to diabetes and the desire to lose some weight. I recently came across this recipe that is packed with flavor and is low carb. I definitely changed the recipe a little but it worked out. I will say this was a labor of love for me and a little time consuming, but well worth it.

For this recipe you will need:

1.5 pounds ground pork

1 pound ground mild Italian sausage

Half an onion finely chopped

2 cloves freshly minced garlic

1 stalk celery cut small

1 egg

Combine all of these ingredients to make the meatballs

For the soup you need:

1 large onion

3 cloves freshly minced garlic

16 ounces Sliced mushrooms

4-5 large carrots peeled and sliced

5 stalks of celery sliced thin

12-16 ounces beef stock

3-4 cups heavy whipping cream

Dry Italian seasoning

1 cup grated Parmesan

Salt and pepper to taste

Make your meatballs and chill for at least an hour. Then cook meatballs 3-5 minutes on each side and set aside.

Sauté onion, garlic, mushrooms, carrots and celery in the pan the meatballs were cooked in. Cook the veggies for about 7 minutes and then add in the cooked meatballs, beef stock, and Italian seasoning.

Bring the soup to a boil and simmer for about 20 minutes. Reduce heat and slowly add in the heavy cream until completely incorporated. Add in the Parmesan cheese and salt and pepper. Continue cooking for about 10-20 minutes to incorporate all the flavors.

This soup is hearty and packed full of flavor. You can change up the veggies or add pasta if you desire. I think this soup would be really tasty with a mozzarella grilled cheese or some kind of crusty bread for dipping- but we know I’m not doing carbs .. haha.

No matter what you do have fun making this soup and enjoy it with those you love, and as always I’m sending love from my kitchen to yours.

