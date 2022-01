PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum and his wife Elise welcomed their first child, Jacobi James McCollum, last week. In an Instagram post on Sunday, CJ McCollum said Jacobi James was born at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 10, and that he and Elise were both happy and healthy. He weighed 8.1 pounds and was 20.5 inches long, according to a post from Elise McCollum.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO