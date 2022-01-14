ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Police responding to isolated incident in Foxboro Friday

By Boston 25 News Staff
 6 days ago
BOSTON — Police have responded to the area of McKenzie Lane for reports of an isolated, contained incident Friday afternoon.

The Foxborough Police Department confirmed that officers along with Foxborough Frie and Metro-Lec are on scene. There is no threat to the general public at this time, including area residents, police say.

Authorities told Boston 25 News they are asking for the public to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

