Baltimore— Morgan State University President David K. Wilson announced the receipt of a new $2.5-million gift from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous. The latest gift follows an initial $250,000 from the donor, made in October. The total of $2.75 million in resources will be invested in students, providing access to a college education for as many as 83 scholars per semester through the establishment of the Leading the Future scholarship fund. In an already historic year of giving to the University, this latest gift is the second largest received from a non-alumnus.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO