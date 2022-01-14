ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Get Your Hands On Some Amazing Free Valentine's Day Gifts

WHAS 11
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCash-strapped but want to show your love how...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

M&M’S sweetens Valentine’s Day with heartfelt, personalized gifts

M&M’S, a member of the Mars, Inc. family of brands, Tuesday unveiled its 2022 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide on MMS.com featuring a “sweet” of personalized, heartfelt gift options that will help fans show their friends, family, or loved ones how much they care. “This year the...
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

20 Personalized Valentine's Day Gifts That Add an Extra Special Touch

No matter how long you've been with an S.O.—whether it's one month or 20 years—shopping for Valentine's Day presents never really gets easier. Unlike a partner's birthday or the other winter holidays, February 14 has a theme (love, in case that wasn't abundantly clear). So while slipping a pair of cute socks or a lil beanie under the tree might work in December, those kinds of gifts simply don't work as well for a romantic holiday. For this day 'o love, you wanna make your partner feel butterflies! You want them to shed a single tear because they finally realize just how much you love 'em. At the very least, you want any recipient of V-Day gifts to feel extra-special. And the easiest way to do this? Personalize everything.
LIFESTYLE
Elle

20 Valentines Day Gifts For Boyfriends, Husbands And The Special Men In Your Life

Valentine’s Day gives us a moment to celebrate the relationships we cherish most in our lives, be they platonic or romantic. For some, it’s a time to indulge in chocolate, watch romantic comedies and read love poems to one another (ok, perhaps that’s for the select few…). For others, it’s a day to gather with friends, tequila in hand, and reminisce on wild antics and plan future girls’ holidays and nights out.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Love#Strapped#Buzz60
KGET 17

Start planning your Valentine’s Day gifts with the help of Kelly Archer Interiors

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dawnielle Brown, Operations Manager at Kelly Archer Interiors, about unique gift ideas for Valentine’s Day. From locally-made candles to gift sets, the inventory is full of long-lasting presents that anyone in your life could enjoy. “We have all different kinds of live plants in the most beautiful planters. They make a great gift because they won’t need to be thrown out in a week! And instead of chocolate, you can pick up your favorite flavored coffee,” says Brown.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
StyleCaster

HelloFresh Is Surprisingly Full of Insanely Delicious Veggie Meals—Here’s How to Order

I’ve been a vegetarian my entire life, so I understand the very real struggle that is finding and cooking delicious vegetarian recipes. And not just any old recipes, but ones that actually taste good and are also nutritious. Enter: HelloFresh, the meal kit delivery service you never knew you needed for delectable Veggie meals. Whether you’re a full-time vegetarian or simply want to have a nutritious start to the new year, HelloFresh has just what you need. I’m quite the HelloFresh veteran, since I’ve already ordered tons of boxes and tried a huge chunk of its Veggie recipes. These non-meat options...
FOOD & DRINKS
FanSided

5 Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts for your at home cook!

It’s hard to believe that Valentine’s Day is in a few short weeks. Stores are already getting ready for the loveliest day of the year, and we here at Guilty Eats are ready to celebrate. These five unique items are for every kind of cook on your list — and yes, these are perfect for yourself as well!
LIFESTYLE
Motherly

20 thoughtful Valentine’s day gifts for him

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. You may have chosen the guy, but that doesn't mean it's easy to choose a present for him–especially on Valentine's Day. (Who knew celebrating love could be so stressful?😂) You want a Valentine's Day gift for him that reflects the love you share, but like love, it's complicated. (Not to mention, you may have set the bar pretty high with the hints you've sent his way. Read 21 Valentine's Day Gifts For Her if you need some ideas!)
CELEBRATIONS
ETOnline.com

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts

Nothing says "I love you" quite like sending sweet treats for Valentine's Day!. With the romantic holiday just a couple days away, it's definitely time to start shopping for Valentine's Day gifts to be delivered in time for February 14. ET Style has selected the best chocolate and other dessert...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy