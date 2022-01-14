ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapids’ Cole Bassett closing in on loan deal with Dutch club Feyenoord, according to reports

By Brendan Ploen
Denver Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cole Bassett transfer watch took a huge leap forward Friday. Dutch soccer magazine Voetbal International first reported early Friday morning that Bassett is close to securing a long-term loan deal to Feyenoord, the 15-time Eredivisie champions, and Tom Bogert of MLSSoccer.com reported both camps are in advanced discussions. The deal...

www.denverpost.com

