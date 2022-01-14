ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Looking For A New Career? Take These Network Engineering Courses For Under $40

By StackCommerce
IFLScience
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe internet may underpin everything, but what underpins the internet is networking. If you're looking for a new career, the Complete 2022 Certified Cisco Training Bundle will help you get the certifications and knowledge you need. The courses in this bundle come from the team at Skill Success, which...

www.iflscience.com

Comments / 0

Related
Computer Weekly

Need rapid networked storage? Take a look at NVMe-over-TCP

In data storage, speed is more essential than ever. In fact, 90% of IT organisations surveyed by ESG recently reported they now need to move faster than three years ago, with 41% accelerating their response speed by more than 50%. For a modern business, competitive success requires scalable and highly...
COMPUTERS
bleepingcomputer.com

Train for a career in cybersecurity with this $20 CompTIA course bundle

With the increased ransomware attacks, data breaches, and supply chain attacks, 2021 pounded home the importance of cybersecurity and defending internal networks. The amount of attacks has woken up organizations and governments and forced them to focus on their cybersecurity efforts. In the US, it was reported that the Department of Energy had asked Congress for a $201 million budget to strengthen their digital vulnerabilities.
theiet.org

Returning to Your Engineering Career

Many of today’s workforce will end up taking time away from work, so how do you make that return after a career break?. There can be many reasons as to why someone takes time away from their career. Whether that be because you want to start a family, childcare, redundancy or even sabbatical, there shouldn’t be anything stopping you from returning to your career once you are ready. It’s pretty common knowledge now that modern professionals are increasingly unlikely to follow the ‘traditional’ career routes that past generations stuck to, as a result of changing employment patterns and fluctuating personal circumstances. Even though we are getting used to people taking career breaks, “Legislative progress on issues like maternity and parental leave recognise this reality to some extent; however, there is still some way before career breaks are culturally normalised at work.” notes Sue Ferns, deputy general secretary at trade union Prospect, which represents scientists, engineers and managers.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

BT Engineers New Digital Network Infrastructure For ABB

BT announced it is working with ABB to elevate its internationally managed communications infrastructure to new levels of performance, choice and agility to support the company’s new operating model. It follows the signing of a new contract between the two companies. The new contract builds on an existing agreement,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Engineering#Computer Networks#Software System#Open Source Software#Skill Success#Ccna#Cisco Unity Connection
hackernoon.com

What Career Path Should Software Engineers Take: Startup vs. Big Company

A career in software engineering and development doesn’t have to follow a linear path to be meaningful. Some people may enjoy the rigorous process of climbing the corporate ladder, while others may be more motivated by having a wide breadth of tactical problems to sink their teeth into. Understanding the objective differences between them will help you as you navigate your future career opportunities and as you curate your work experiences. Here are some good questions to ask to assess whether the job is a good fit for you: What stage is the startup at? (Series A/B-funded? Closed beta?) How fast is the business/customer growing? (How big is the size, employee size, valuation)
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Systems Design Crash Course for ML Engineers

In big tech companies, launching ML models is complex. Every ML model you launch will be interlaced with multiple complex systems. In practice, you will need to understand that there is no free lunch and different ML solutions need to adapt to the complexity of the system in mind. This...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
ZDNet

Best civil engineering degree jobs for a successful career

Civil engineering jobs are opportunities for individuals to take part in building projects from all angles. Civil engineering involves the design, build, and operation of physical and natural environmental features. Civil engineers construct buildings, roads, and pipelines, taking part in projects both below and above ground. Most civil engineers work...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cisco
abc27 News

NEW REPORT: Best careers for remote jobs in 2022

(ABC4) – As Americans demand better benefits and work-life balance, employers are realizing that offering employees permanently-remote opportunities will help fill those job openings that are in desperate need of filling. A new report from Ziply Fiber says that companies that do not offer remote work in 2022 will see a 30% rise in quit […]
JOBS
Wyoming News

MindStream Analytics Secures OneStream Software's Diamond Partner Level Status

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MindStream Analytics, a trusted advisor in corporate performance management, is pleased to announce they have become a Diamond level OneStream implementation partner. As a Diamond partner, OneStream recognizes MindStream's commitment to align with OneStream's strategic vision and continue to bring value to shared clients. OneStream provides an Intelligent Finance Platform for the modern enterprise that simplifies and aligns corporate performance management processes such as financial consolidation, reporting, planning and analytics. OneStream's platform can easily be extended with...
TECHNOLOGY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Engineering a new risk environment

Today’s risk environment has been massively reshaped by many factors, including climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, which are on top of many business leaders’ minds. The presence of micro risks, which are small, site-specific risks that can have large-scale effects, further compounds the amount of risk businesses face, especially in an interconnected global supply chain.
INDUSTRY
PC Magazine

Prep for a New Career With These $30 Math Courses

You don't need a university degree to land a programming job, but learning how to code will only take you so far. If you want to break into the growing world of data science, machine learning, or business analytics, you'll need a firm foundation in math concepts that go way beyond what you may have learned in high school.
EDUCATION
Fortune

A $4 billion U.S. company went remote, and says staff can work from home forever

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amid an ongoing pandemic and the emerging Omicron variant, many large U.S. companies are second-guessing their return-to-work dates, either moving them back yet again, or admitting they don’t know when workers should expect to come back to the office.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

TELUS (TU) Launches Low-Cost Internet Plans for Senior Citizens

TU - Free Report) recently launched affordable Internet plans for low-income senior citizens across British Columbia and Alberta in Canada. The new Internet for Good plans is aimed at helping seniors to connect with their family and friends as well as access healthcare and other critical resources to maintain overall well-being amid pandemic-induced on/off shelter in place guidelines, added the company.
INTERNET
iheart.com

Jobs hiring remote workers right NOW!

Who's hiring remote workers? The pandemic has shown us that lots of jobs can be done remotely without any loss of productivity. Would you like to find a great new job that you can do from your own home? Here are a few companies that are hiring tons of remote workers right now:
HEALTH
BlogHer

The Best Content Planning Tools for Organizing Your Ideas

Have you ever written down an amazing idea on a piece of paper, only to forget about it the next day? If you’re someone who is constantly on the go and working on multiple things at once, you’re all too familiar with this scenario. Disorganization is the enemy of any creative entrepreneur because, without order, your goals can go missing or feel as though they are always out of reach. So, even if you’re a pen and paper kind of creator, the best content planning tools can provide solace and keep you from overworking. Our favorites range in complexity and price...
INSTAGRAM

Comments / 0

Community Policy