Looking For A New Career? Take These Network Engineering Courses For Under $40

Many of today’s workforce will end up taking time away from work, so how do you make that return after a career break?. There can be many reasons as to why someone takes time away from their career. Whether that be because you want to start a family, childcare, redundancy or even sabbatical, there shouldn’t be anything stopping you from returning to your career once you are ready. It’s pretty common knowledge now that modern professionals are increasingly unlikely to follow the ‘traditional’ career routes that past generations stuck to, as a result of changing employment patterns and fluctuating personal circumstances. Even though we are getting used to people taking career breaks, “Legislative progress on issues like maternity and parental leave recognise this reality to some extent; however, there is still some way before career breaks are culturally normalised at work.” notes Sue Ferns, deputy general secretary at trade union Prospect, which represents scientists, engineers and managers.

