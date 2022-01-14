William Ray “Billy” Yates

YATES

William Ray “Billy” Yates, 87 of Frankford, WV passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at his home. Born August 19, 1934, in Frankford, WV he was the son of the late Charles Lacey Yates and Bertha Elizabeth Adwell Yates. Billy worked for Merry Hill Farm for over thirty-seven years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Nelson Yates and sisters, Hilda Seldomridge, Helen Campbell, Bertha Snedegar and Margaret Hamrick.

Survivors include his loving wife, Madeline Yates, sons, Donnie Ray Yates (Melissa) of White Sulphur Springs, WV, Jackie Lee Yates of Frankford, WV, John Christopher Yates (Cheryl) of Lewisburg, WV and Timothy Yates (Debbie) of Renick, WV, daughter, Robin Yates-Loudermilk (Greg McCullough) of Frankford, WV brother, Junior Yates (Carol) of Frankford, WV, sister Catherine Cooke of Anthony, WV, nine grandchildren, six step grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren and a longtime friend, Trip Hamilton of Lewisburg, WV.

It was Billy’s wish to be cremated and to have no service. Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net. Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

The post William Ray “Billy” Yates appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .