Saturday, Jan. 8, anytime from 1-3 p.m. Meet at the Willow River Nature Center to learn about the winter weather and how animals navigate it. Some animals have the luxury of skipping the harsh winter weather by snoozing away in cozy dens and other homes. Come and learn about these sleepy animals that practice different forms of hibernation as well as those who face winter head on.

HUDSON, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO