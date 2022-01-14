ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northam declares state of emergency ahead of forecasted winter weather; Hampton Roads to see rain

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency ahead of winter weather expected over the weekend for some parts of the state.

Hampton Roads is expected to just see rain and maybe a brief wintry mix , but western areas of the state are expected to see significant snow, sleet and ice late Saturday night through Monday. Northam’s office says some areas of Southwest Virginia could see a foot of snow.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also declared a state of emergency for his state.

“We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Northam said in a release. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now.”

GFS Model

Northam and state emergency officials conducted a joint call with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin on Friday. Youngkin is expected to sworn in as governor on Saturday.

Northam’s office parts of Virginia are still dealing with impacts of recent winter weather and the public should expected more power outages, downed trees and impacts on the roads. Earlier this month, snow and ice led to major stoppages on I-95 in the Fredericksburg area that stranded some people for up to a day.

Virginia transportation officials apologized this week for their response. Northam was criticized for not declaring a state of emergency to help those stranded, but said that it wouldn’t have done any good . He said the issue for state crews wasn’t a lack of manpower, but the difficulty of getting workers and equipment through the snow and ice. He walked back other comments blaming drivers.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said it had begun pre-treating the roads in Hampton Roads Friday morning.

Crews also gathered materials and readied to address potential road impacts as the winter weather moves through the region this weekend. Crews will work in shifts for 24-hour operations to clear and treat the interstate as needed.

“VDOT maintains all interstates, major state-maintained primary routes, and county roads in Hampton Roads,” VDOT officials said.

VDOT advises drivers to stay off the roads if possible. If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:

  • Allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
  • Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you.
  • Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement.
  • Do not pass snowplows.
  • Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.

Report road hazards or ask road-related questions by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) .

Power companies, VDOT 'preparing for the worst' ahead of expected winter storm Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Blog: A look at two rounds of snow for Hampton Roads

(WAVY) — We are going to start the day with rain on Thursday, and then it will switch to snow during the evening hours. I believe we are looking at a great chance for about 1″ of snow through the area. If the snow falls fast enough in the evening we might the snow stick […]
Convicted murderer charged in unsolved killings in Virginia and Maryland

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) – Fairfax County Police and Prince George’s County Police have announced charges for convicted murderer Charles Helem in cases both in Virginia and Maryland. 52-year-old Charles Helem has confessed to the murder of 37-year-old Eige Sober-Adler in Fairfax County and the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Landry in Prince George’s County. Eige Sober-Adler […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
