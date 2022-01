The Brooklyn Nets were dealt a harsh blow when superstar forward Kevin Durant suffered an MCL injury during the team’s contest against the New Orleans Pelicans this past weekend. There is obviously no replacing Durant, who is arguably the best player in the NBA right now. However, the Nets must trudge on without their superstar forward, who could miss four-to-six weeks on the most optimistic spectrum of timetables. Fellow Nets superstar James Harden was asked about what changes for the Nets in regard to the Durant injury. Harden dished the truth to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO