Bobby Lashley Says He Wanted Out Of WWE Day 1 Main Event

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Lashley recently spoke with WWE’s After The Bell about the Day 1 main event change. Brock Lesnar was originally set to go one on one with Roman Reigns at the event. However, due to the Tribal Chief testing positive for COVID-19, changes were made. Lashley admitted that when that happened,...

